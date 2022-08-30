'RHOA' Star Drew Sidora Hopes Ralph Pittman Will 'Maybe One Day' Adopt Her Son (Exclusive)

Drew Sidora is holding out hope that husband Ralph Pittman will "maybe one day" change his mind when it comes to adopting her 11-year-old son Josiah. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star opened up to PopCulture.com about coming to terms with her husband's decision to reverse his previous adoption plans after discussing the matter with Josiah's biological father, admitting it was "hard" to hear when he first broke the news.

"I have now gotten to the space where the relationship is more important than anything," Sidora told PopCulture. "You can have a piece of paper, but then there'd be no relationship. So, I'm grateful for the relationship they've built. Ralph has been there to teach Josiah everything – like how to bounce a basketball, how to throw a football, how to be a man – different things that I truly can never take away from their relationship."

The Bravo star continued, "So it's like, I'm appreciative of that. And I hope maybe one day we'll get to that point where he will adopt Josiah." Understanding her husband's perspective "took [her] some time," but the Step Up star says she's "learned to actually appreciate" Pittman's desire for Josiah's biological father to be a part of his son's life and "really trying to create a bridge for them." The Bravo star added, "And ultimately, if Josiah's biological father doesn't cross that bridge, then my hope is that Ralph will adopt him in the future. ... It's just a tough thing to navigate, and we're doing the best that we can."

Sidora is also keeping an open mind when it comes to Pittman's book about stepparenting, despite her initial concerns about being asked to write its foreward. The Drop It With Drew businesswoman has yet to read Pittman's book, but she'd be "honored" to write the foreward if it ends up being something she can stand behind. "But if I start reading things and it's a beat-up on Drew book or just something that I just don't agree with, I'm not going to write the forward," she told PopCulture. "It would be a disservice because I always have to be honest."

"I have to mentally prepare, and then I'm going to physically prepare myself and read it," Sidora said of diving into the book. She added, "I believe it's probably going to be something amazing. He's so passionate about it, and I'm going into it open-minded. The book cover is beautiful. It's amazing. And I'm open. ...So we'll see." The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.