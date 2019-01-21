Here’s How ‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams Told Her Co-Stars She Was Pregnant

While The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars’ Tokyo trip was meant to be Eva Marcille’s bachelorette weekend, Porsha Williams had a big announcement of her own to share.

In Sunday’s episode of the Bravo reality show, Williams finally let her co-stars in on her big secret, that she was expecting her first child with now-fiancé Dennis McKinley.

During the ladies’ trip to Japan, Williams came up with a fun way to let her fellow Housewives in on her pregnancy, teaching them how to say, “I’m pregnant” in Japanese before revealing the meaning.

“A baby is coming,” she said as NeNe Leakes banged a gong in excitement.

The other Housewives were happy to celebrate the news, but confessed to the cameras that they had been suspecting Williams was with child.

“I knew Porsha was pregnant because you weren’t drinking and you were detoxing,” Shamari DeVoe said.

“She is definitely popping front and back at this point,” Cynthia Bailey added.

Even the Housewives who were at odds with Williams in that moment happy for her.

“All shade aside, Porsha’s gonna be a really good mom,” Marcille told the cameras.

“I am super excited for Porsha right now, because regardless of my opinions and thoughts about her relationship, I am happy that she’s finally going to be able to be a mother,” Kandi Burruss explained.

Williams announced her pregnancy publicly in September, telling PEOPLE at the time, “When I found out I was pregnant, I was excited [but] I had mixed feelings. The other feeling that I had beside excitement was fear,” adding that she had experienced a miscarriage six years ago.

“I’ve had a miscarriage before in my past, which I’ve also been open about because I suffer with fibroids and had to have a myomectomy,” she said. “So just the fear of, ‘Is the baby going to be okay? Will I make it full term?’ All those questions that you ask if you’ve had a miscarriage before.”

“The thought of me getting that blessing after praying for it for so long and getting that blessing with someone who is just as excited as me — it’s Dennis’ first child, just like me — and it’s something we’ve both always wanted … It’s like a dream come true,” Williams concluded.

In October, the couple confirmed they had gotten engaged, showing off a massive diamond ring on Williams’ left hand on Instagram.

“Dennis rented out a venue and took Porsha via helicopter there,” her rep told PEOPLE at the time, adding that there were “candles and rose petals everywhere.”

“After they were officially engaged, they threw a Prayer party for Baby McKinley. She doesn’t want any focus on the ring etc. but it’s huge and gorgeous! Dennis had videographer and photographer and has been working on the proposal for two months….had candles etc and rose petals everywhere,” they added.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Instagram/Porsha Williams