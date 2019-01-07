‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams Cries ‘Setup’ After Being Kicked out of Kandi Burruss’ Party

Porsha Williams thinks there was more to her confrontation with fiancé Dennis McKinley’s ex than just coincidence.

In Sunday’s all-new episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Williams recounted what happened at co-star Kandi Burruss’ party for husband Todd’s 45th birthday that led to the pregnant star getting kicked out by security, implying that it may have been a setup from the start.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As Williams tells it, she and McKinley were having a good time at the celebration until they noticed one of her former employees, Jami Ziegler, “circling me with this girl” whom she soon recognized was McKinley’s most recent ex, whom Burruss has brought up before as having dated the hot dog mogul until just a few weeks prior—posing a difficult timeline for Williams’ relationship with him.

The ex, who remains unnamed, apparently tried to kiss McKinley on the cheek, setting Williams off, she admits.

“Y’all about to do this in my face?” she recalled. “I was like, ‘No, don’t walk away, like what are y’all talking about?”

As Ziegler told Burruss Sunday, “[Williams] starts chest bumping me on my back,” which will remind RHOA fans of Williams’ knock-down, drag-out fight with her former assistant in 2016.

Depending on who you ask, Williams was either asked to leave when she and her soon-to-be-husband were already on their way out or dragged out by security.

Burruss claims she wasn’t aware of what was going down at the time, but explained, “What I was told she was following behind her, the girl was walking away. I don’t have time to have you acting out just because you don’t like your boyfriend talking to somebody he used to date. Like, get over it.”

She was happy that things didn’t escalate any further, she added. “I think she would have been even more upset if she had gotten in a fight with the girl and either got arrested or if it was all over the blogs.”

Williams didn’t appear to feel that Burruss was concerned for her well-being at all, however.

“I told Kandi as soon as it happened that her team had kicked me out of her party. To not even check and come out or call later or anything, and then put all this horrible stuff in the blogs—sounds like a setup, smells like a setup, it is a set up!”

When confronted by the other Housewives, Burruss claimed Williams owed her an apology, however, saying she had followed the other woman around yelling at her from the start. Needless to say, when the two women came together, their opposite narratives led to a major fight.

“The point of this conversation is you’re not my f—ing friend,” Williams shouted at Burrus, who responded, “You are always the aggressor and then become the victim.”

“I’m nobody’s victim b—,” Williams clapped back before the episode ended with a “to be continued…”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Prince Williams/FilmMagic