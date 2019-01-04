‘RHOA’ Alum Phaedra Parks Dating New Man After Apollo Nida Divorce

Phaedra Parks has a new man in her life more than a year after finalizing her divorce from ex-husband Apollo Nida.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum is dating Tone Kapone, the radio host confirmed on his his live syndicated WGCI show in video shared by The Shade Room on Wenesday.

“Yes, me and Phaedra are dating. … That’s the big moment everybody was waiting for,” he told listeners of his relationship. “Yeah, it was kinda self-explanatory on her page. I just didn’t wanna repost it ’cause it seemed like it would have been, like, super weird. Like, ‘Look at me.’ If you know anybody that knows me, I’m not that kinda guy.”

Parks initially sparked rumors she was seeing Kapone in a New Year’s Eve Instagram post, in which she posed with the radio personality in a photo she captioned, “2019 we are ready.”

The Bravo personality initially filed for divorce from Nida in October 2014 after nearly five years being married. Nida is currently serving an eight-year prison sentence for bank fraud and identity theft. The couple, who share sons Ayden, 8, and Dylan, 5, settled their divorce in July 2017.

In November 2018, Us Weekly talked to Parks about her dating life, saying she hadn’t quite found the right guy.

“I’m not dating anyone seriously. I’ve been on a few dates. I think I’m hot on the market,” she said at the time. “I’m looking for a lot of things. I love to be pampered, but also like to have a divorce conversation. I also love an attractive man.”

She continued, saying she had only recently shown interest in a man she met through Instagram.

“That was nice,” she explained. “Of course, everyone is moving so fast. Social media is the dating game.”

She wasn’t feeling particularly traumatized by her divorce, she added. “I wasn’t holding on to him. He kept appealing the divorce and finally it was granted. Apollo and I started dating in high school and now I’m in my early 40s, so it was time to go. That’s almost a lifetime. Thank God it’s over, but thank God it happened because we have two beautiful kids.”

In addition to making new connections in love, Parks is reportedly re-forging connections with former RHOA friend NeNe Leakes.

A source told Us Weekly in December that Leakes is “making amends” with her old co-star, but may be leaving Porsha Williams “out in the cold.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Instagram/Phaedra Parks