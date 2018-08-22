Phaedra Parks Addresses Rumors She’s Returning to ‘RHOA’

Phaedra Parks isn't looking to reclaim her peach on Real Housewives of Atlanta anytime soon.

Amid rumors that she would be returning for the upcoming season of the Bravo series, Parks told Us Weekly that she had moved on from her years duking it out with the other Housewives.

"You know, I have closed that chapter, and I've moved on to new things," she said at WE tv's celebration for the new season of Braxton Family Values Tuesday. "I'm now with WE tv and I'm very happy and very excited about the opportunities that they've presented to me. So, you know, that's a done deal at the moment. I never say never, but you know, I've moved on to greener pastures."

Parks was a staple of the reality series for six seasons, but left the show in 2017 after admitting she had lied about Kandi Burruss and her husband allegedly planning to sexually assault co-star Porsha Williams.

When asked by Us what the biggest misconception about her is, Parks replied, "I don't know if there, you know, obviously everyone's going to always have their own perception of who you are. And you won't be able to change it."

She continued, "People will love you, people will hate you, but at the end of the day, like I say at every funeral, what's important is what you accomplish in the dash. And I know within my dash I can say I've given to the community, I've established scholarships, I've nurtured children. I've seen no less than 20 children come through my law office, graduate successfully and become lawyers. And so, when I die, I'm very confident that there will be numerous people that can stand up and say, this was a stand-up woman."

In December, Parks told TMZ that filming the reality series had made her ill, saying, "It had a physical effect on me. It makes you sick sometimes 'cause it's a lot to deal with."

She added, "People don't really understand until they have done it."

Parks is currently planned to air on Braxton Family Values this season as a longtime friend of Toni Braxton.

"I'll be on numerous episodes with Traci, and I think they're gonna be fabulous," Parks said. "You need to tune in, because it's something different. You know, anytime I come on the scene, it's gonna be fabulous. So you know, tune in."

Braxton Family Values airs on WEtv Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

