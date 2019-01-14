‘RHOA’ Star NeNe Leakes Struggles in ‘Difficult’ Role Amid Husband Gregg’s Cancer Battle

NeNe Leakes is struggling to be there for her husband Gregg Leakes’ roller coaster emotions amid his battle with colon cancer.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star opened up about her own well-being during Sunday’s all-new episode of the Bravo reality show as she struggled to provide for Gregg’s strict new dietary desires that seemed to fluster even the professional chef she hired.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I feel like you’ve fussed at everybody, including me, today,” she told Gregg after he recounted his annoyance at having to do additional blood work during the morning’s doctor’s appointment.

“I fussed at myself today,” he responded, at which point NeNe consoled, “I get it.”

But just because she gets it, doesn’t mean the reality personality isn’t having to struggle with her own emotions.

“Being a caregiver is a difficult role to play,” she explained. “Gregg having cancer, he’s grouchy; he’s sad; he’s depressed. He puts all that energy on me.”

She continued, “I’m the closest thing to him, so if he wants to vent or yell or be mean, I’m the person that he’s doing that to. It really has been difficult for me.”

The Bravo star broke the news of Gregg’s Stage III Cancer diagnosis on social media in June, explaining in November that her husband had undergone a lengthy surgery to remove the diseased portion of his colon the month before.

“Gregg and I took vows — in sickness and in health — and all of those vows mean something to me. If the tables were turned and it was me who was sick, I would want my spouse to ride with me during this time. And that’s what I’m gonna do for Gregg,” she explained in the Season 11 premiere of her mindset.

It hasn’t been easy for the couple since, dealing with Gregg’s difficult recovery and NeNe’s emotional state when it comes to seeing her rock in such a weakened state.

“It’s a very hard role to take care of someone,” she continued during a November episode. “I feel like if I crumble, then Gregg and Brentt is going to be over. I just feel like I have to be the strong voice.”

She continued, “I’ve put on a brave face but I have my moments in my bedroom, usually alone. I’ve had many moments in my car. If my car could talk it’d be like, ‘This b— cries too much.’”

Following the decision not to proceed with chemotherapy after Gregg’s initial surgery, the couple received devastating news in a December episode of RHOA when they learned that signs of cancer were still present in Gregg’s blood.

“Gregg is definitely on a rollercoaster. His emotions are all over the place. He cries, he’s short patience, he’s frustrated,” NeNe explained at the time. “I feel like because he is weak at this moment, he needs someone who is going to be strong, so I feel like I have to be his rock as he has been my rock for so many years.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Instagram/NeNe Leakes