‘RHOA’ Star Nene Leakes Allegedly Shames Co-Star Porsha Williams Over Post-Baby Weight Gain

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams welcomed her first child, a baby girl, on Friday, March 22, making the reality star a mother for the first time after a difficult pregnancy.

It seems all of William’s castmates aren’t fully supportive of her, however, with Williams sharing a series of text messages allegedly sent by RHOA star NeNe Leakes in which Leakes shamed Williams for her weight after giving birth.

“This is what my so called ‘Big sis’ sent me 6 days after giving birth,” Williams captioned the Instagram post in which she shared the alleged texts. “NeNe is so miserable and ain’t happy for nobody. #FatShamingANewMomShameOnYou.”

In the texts, Leakes called her co-star a “lying ass big fat hungry b—” and a “big piggy with the busted shape,” also referencing Williams’ “giant body” and skinny ankles.

“Try dieting,” Leakes allegedly added. “That’s something you have never been good at.”

In return, Williams called Leakes “sick” and slammed her “granddaddy long legs and box body.”

The post has since been deleted but also referenced the closet incident from the most recent season of RHOA in which Leakes put her hands on a cameraman and ripped his shirt after Williams and costar Kandi Burruss tried to look in Leakes’ closet in her bedroom despite her requests for them not to do so.

After the episode aired, Williams seemed to insinuate that Leakes had gotten physical with her as well, a claim Leakes has denied.

“You know I never put my hands on you!” she allegedly texted Williams. “You want an excuse for going in my closet without my permission…You can talk yo fake s— on IG all you want but remember my house is lit with cameras!…If you got something to say, say the truth because if I put my hands on you, you will know it 100.”

The texts also saw Leakes describe instances in which she had been a good friend to Williams, with Williams maintaining that she had never lied, conspired or tried to “set up” her co-star. Leakes then took a dig at Williams’ 3-episode spin-off series documenting the final days of her pregnancy, allegedly writing, “Go enjoy your one time, 3-episode commercial. I had 12 episodes [of a spinoff series] and trust I won’t watch not one of yours. Too busy securing [my money].”

“Your day coming just like it has in the past!” she added. “I’m a lot of things but what I don’t do is f— over people and lie for no reason! That’s the makeup you wear. Just remember, I’m the HBIC that YOU want to be. Bye b—.”

Leakes also shared her own since-deleted post on Friday featuring screenshots of congratulatory text messages she allegedly sent Williams after she gave birth. Her caption claimed that the only reason she became angry towards Williams was because she had seen negative things Williams had said about her on social media, so she decided to respond via text rather than online.

Photo Credit: Getty / Taylor Hill