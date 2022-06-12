'RHOA': Marlo Hampton Shades Kandi Burruss About Sex Toy Business; Burruss Snaps Back

✖

Kandi Burruss and Marlo Hampton have had a rollercoaster relationship on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but in recent years, it appeared the two co-stars were getting along great. Amid filming Season 14, it was reported that the two got into a major blowup. In fact, when PopCulture.com spoke with Burruss ahead of the season premiere, she admitted that she was shocked by their fallout, considering they were in such a great place prior and Burruss even advocated for Hampton to land her full-time role on the show. At the time, she said a simple disagreement between them escalated. "We were on the cast trip and she was saying something to somebody else. But to me, it was hypocritical," she explained at the time. "Because I'm like, "You can't say that about this person when you are basically doing the same thing." And I guess she didn't like what I had to say. So she came back and said something to me. I said something to her. And the more we talked, it just got seriously disrespectful." They made up, but since then, things have gone downhill.

Hampton recently spoke with former RHOA executive producer Carlos King about her upset with Burruss. She says Burruss is taking things too seriously that happens on the show and feels that Burruss doesn't want her to ever disagree with her due to Burruss helping her land the role on the show. Hampton doesn't think it's fair. According to Hampton, her only issue with Burruss really stems from her belief that Burruss is too sex-positive and is constantly pushing conversations about one's intimate life. Fans have watched Hampton confront Burruss over such, including her downing Burruss' sex toy line, Bedroom Kandi.

"Do some sh*t for the Black culture. We got enough babies and diseases out here," Hampton said on the Reality With the King podcast. "We don't need no sh*t else about sex, Kandi," she added, noting she'd rather have Burruss hold a seminar on how to get a business off the ground as she's proven to be a successful entrepreneur. "You f****d out in Atlanta," Hampton added, referencing rumors that Burruss has slept around.

Burruss typically takes the high road, but in terms of criticizing or questioning what she contributes to the business community is where she crosses the line. She spoke exclusively to The Neighborhood Talk regarding Hampton's comments and made her feelings known.

"She gets on my motherf*****g nerves. I'm tired of her bullsh*t," Burruss said. "I have been doing way more for the community than all of them. I don't mind saying it. Burruss explained the types of charity she does through her Kandi C.A.R.E.S foundation, including a recent food drive that she claimed Hampton attended.

"I pay off college tuitions for people I don't even know," she added. "I put all my businesses in Black communities so I can bring more jobs to our community. What's she doing?!"