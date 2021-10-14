‘RHOA’ Star Kandi Burruss Faces Alleged Legal Trouble With Popular Atlanta Eatery Months After Failed Health Inspection

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss has not been having the best of luck with her popular Atlanta eateries. Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker own two restaurants under their company Burruss Tucker Restaurant Group LLC: Old Lady Gang, a soul food restaurant, and Blaze, an upscale steak and seafood restaurant. The couple is being accused of owing over $5k in backed taxes.

Radar Online reports that the lien is seemingly connected to Burruss and Tucker’s business taxes, which they are expected to pay on a quarterly basis. In July 2021, Burruss and Tucker were hit with a separate lien over a 2020 bill that states they owed back taxes. At the time, the restaurant owners were accused of owing over $15k for the year. The grand total comes to over $20k.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The tax issues come just months after Blaze has failed health inspections. During a recent health inspection, the restaurant failed and was shut down for several days until they rectified a number of problems. It currently has a C rating. Some of the issues listed in the failed health inspection include the inspector noting expired food being used, food not being housed in the appropriate temperatures, and food not being properly labeled.

Burruss was also called out by a patron of Blaze who says he was charged for ice cubes for his libation, as well as complaints of the food and drinks being overpriced. After blasting Burruss on social media, Burruss’ team rectified the receipt and said it was a misunderstanding. Both parties issued statements on social media agreeing they’d spoken and came to a mutual understanding.

Old Lady Gang has had its own issues, including a shooting taking place in the parking lot of one of its locations. It currently has a C rating and hasn’t received an A rating since February 2021. Burruss has yet to comment on the tax matter publicly.