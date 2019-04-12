‘RHOA’ Star Kandi Burruss Breaks Down to Andy Cohen Over Surrogacy Plans

Kandi Burruss’ journey with gestational surrogacy had quit the impact on Andy Cohen, the Bravo boss revealed at the Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 11 reunion.

During the first part of the reality show reunion Sunday, Burruss reflected back on her and husband Todd’s meeting with a potential surrogate, revealing that they did decide in the end to transfer two embryos, meaning the couple could welcome two more children via surrogate eventually.

“We are doing the transfer soon,” she told the women and Cohen.

Watching Burruss’ journey with surrogacy was particularly important to the Watch What Happens Live host, who was going through a similar process in secret after deciding he was ready to become a father.

“I called you because I was watching what you were going through on the show,” Cohen told Burruss at the reunion. “I just wanted to talk to you about it because I was going through it, and you didn’t know that I was going through it at the time. I wanted to tell you really what my experience was and give you a little bit of a boost.”

“I didn’t realize you felt so strongly about it because it was your own personal experience,” she replied.

Cohen added, “It was something you said on that call that really struck I think both of us,” which immediately had Burruss in tears as she recalled the conversation the two had had.

“I said, ‘Well, I guess I’m gonna have a baby mama,’” she remembered. “And you was like, ‘Don’t you ever say that because you are that baby’s mother, and if you say that then you are taking away from yourself.’”

Dabbing at her eyes with a tissue, Burruss told herself, “Stop it!” before telling the other women, “I had no intention of shedding a tear tonight.”

“Surrogates are absolutely incredible,” Cohen continued. “The sacrifice that they make and what she’s making for you.”

The talk show host welcomed son Benjamin via surrogate in February, and explained of his relationship with his own surrogate, “I kept saying to my surrogate, ‘How are you feeling about the idea of me being in the delivery room and you handing this baby to me?’ And she said, ‘I can’t wait to see you hold your child. He is your child.’”

Photo credit: Bravo