‘RHOA’ Star Gregg Leakes Defends Wife NeNe’s Behavior Amid Cancer Battle

Gregg Leakes is coming to the defense of his wife NeNe after the Real Housewives of Atlanta star admitted how “difficult” she has found being his caretaker to be amid his battle with cancer.

Alongside a photo of his wife, Gregg wrote on Instagram Monday, “We always hurt the ones we Love.. because they allow us to hurt them rather than snap back. I’m tired of hurting my wife who is only trying to take good care of me and wants only the best for me too. She deserves much more for her hard efforts and tireless hours spent on me. I Pray to God to get it together..”

He added, “She’s done NO wrong… this is ALL on me……Cancer WILL change your Life…”

In Sunday’s episode of the Bravo reality show, NeNe opened up about how Gregg’s cancer journey and fluctuating mental state was affecting her.

“Being a caregiver is a difficult role to play,” she explained. “Gregg having cancer, he’s grouchy; he’s sad; he’s depressed. He puts all that energy on me.”

The reality star continued, “I’m the closest thing to him, so if he wants to vent or yell or be mean, I’m the person that he’s doing that to. It really has been difficult for me.”

NeNe first revealed Gregg had been diagnosed with Stage III colon cancer on social media in June, sharing in November that he had undergone a lengthy surgery to remove the cancerous part of his colon the month before, which had left him with a daunting recovery ahead.

“Gregg and I took vows — in sickness and in health — and all of those vows mean something to me. If the tables were turned and it was me who was sick, I would want my spouse to ride with me during this time. And that’s what I’m gonna do for Gregg,” she explained in the Season 11 premiere.

While Gregg was feeling confident about his prognosis following the surgery, deciding not to go through with doctor-recommended chemotherapy, the couple was devastated to learn that there still remained cancerous cells in his body following the surgery. Since then, the duo has been embarking on an alternative treatment journey, which has been stressful not only for Gregg.

“It’s a very hard role to take care of someone,” NeNe explained in a November episode of RHOA. “I feel like if I crumble, then Gregg and Brentt is going to be over. I just feel like I have to be the strong voice.”

She continued, “I’ve put on a brave face but I have my moments in my bedroom, usually alone. I’ve had many moments in my car. If my car could talk it’d be like, ‘This b— cries too much.’”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

