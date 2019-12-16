‘RHOA’ Fiance Dennis McKinley Blames Porsha Williams’ Postpartum Depression for His Infidelity

Porsha Williams finally got answers as to why fiancé Dennis McKinley was unfaithful to her while pregnant with their daughter, Pilar “PJ” Jhena, in Sunday’s heartbreaking episode of the Real Housewives of Atlanta. After learning that the father of her child had cheated on her with another woman, Williams first called off their relationship, but have rekindled their romance since the time of filming.

The couple’s counseling session in Sunday’s episode appears to have been the first stepping stone in their reconciliation, with McKinley admitting he was sexually turned off by his future wife while she was pregnant and while struggling with postpartum depression afterwards.

“We had a rough pregnancy, all the way from start to finish,” McKinley told the counselor. “Sex during pregnancy, it’s nothing what a man wants to do … and after PJ got here, postpartum was very real. We cried together like every night. That’s not a good enough why, but that’s the why.”

“It was a poor decision and it was a selfish decision,” he continued. “I made a mistake, I cheated. … I’ve done my best to let Porsha know that I love her and I’m remorseful and apologetic. The priority for me is the baby.”

Williams was not buying it.

“A mistake, to me, is taking the wrong exit. You don’t make a mistake and set up with someone and cheat,” she responded. “That’s not where he need to be in order for me to heal and move forward. He needs to be in a place in my eyes where he’s taking full accountability for his actions, period. No matter how it looks and feels. It insults me when he says mistake.”

“I’m terribly disappointed and I’m hurt,” she added, noting that she and McKinley had been sleeping together while she was pregnant. It was all very confusing, but the Bravo star knew she needed to make a decision about what to do for her daughter.

“It’s just been really hard,” she told the father of her child. “All these choices that I’ve had to make, I’ve been having to be strong because we have a daughter. She needs to know that at the end of the day, if Dad is here, he wants to be here. He’s going to be faithful, he’s going to be great to her mom, he’s going to be great to her.”

“I haven’t wanted to tell him that because I feel like he didn’t deserve to hear that,” Williams added to the counselor, telling McKinley. “I felt like I was giving you something, but I have to let that go about giving you something. I have to let that go about, ‘Oh, he’s going to know I forgave him so now he won’t be sorry anymore. ‘F- that.’”

Giving McKinley the choice to work on their relationship and make a serious commitment or begin moving on with a strictly co-parenting relationship, the hot dog mogul promised to make a real effort.

“I want us to be together and that is not a co-parent situation. I apologize again,” he said. “I hope we can get to a place where we start to communicate more and she can give me another chance.”

Williams was also ready to put in the work for their family: “I am pissed but through all the hurt and the pain, I realize I do want my family,” she responded. “It’s a work in progress. I can’t just like, start trusting you overnight.”

“Honestly, I do not know how long it’s going to take me to forgive Dennis because if we get back together, it has to be real,” she added to the camera. “Because what I’m not going to do is have my daughter be in a house with fake love. Whether it takes six months, whether it takes a year, I’m going to take my time.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images