‘RHOA’ Season 11 Trailer Confirms Sheree Whitfield, Kenya Moore Exit

Shereé Whitfield and Kenya Moore have officially given up their peaches, the first Real Housewives of Atlanta season 11 trailer released Monday reveals.

Instead, they will be replaced by former Friend of the Housewives Eva Marcille and newcomer Shamari DeVoe, once part of the R&B group Blaque and wife of New Edition’s Ronnie DeVoe. Returning to the show will be season carryovers NeNe Leakes, Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams, who announced earlier this month that she and fiancé Dennis McKinley were expecting their first baby together.

Whitfield said on Instagram in July that she would not be returning to the show this season, writing, “Currently living my best life. Was not interested in entertaining the low ball offer that was sent. Know ur worth” in response to a fan. When asked more directly if she was fired, she clarified that she “declined” to return.

However, sources close to production told Us Weekly in April that Whitfield had been let go from the show after the season 10 reunion filming, due in part to her relationship with incarcerated boyfriend Tyrone Gilliams, who is serving 10 years in prison for his part in $5 million worth of wire fraud, and how it was affecting her storyline.

Whitfield did appear on the first four seasons of the Bravo series, leaving in 2012 before rejoining the show as a Friend of the Housewives in 2015 and a full-time Housewife in 2016.

Moore, who announced her pregnancy in the season 10 reunion, also had conflicts with filming before her exit was announced in July, having married husband Marc Daly in secret the summer of 2017 and not allowing Bravo cameras at her ceremony. In fact, Daly refused to be on screen for most of the season, resulting in a number of the other Housewives wondering if her relationship with her husband was even real.

Clearly, the love was real, but Daly’s unwillingness to film, as well as contract negotiations were the cause of her exit from the show, PEOPLE reported in July.

On Twitter around the same time, Moore said the producers were offering her “friend [money] to do the same job and show family and baby story.”

When asked if being treated that way hurt her feelings by a fan, she replied, “To be honest yeah it does. A dream would be to have everything aligned for once in my life… falling in love, getting married, having a baby, businesses thriving and work life… all at 47. God will have my back.”

We’ll see if the new Housewives can bring the drama this season!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta returns for season 11 Sunday, Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Bravo