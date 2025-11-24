‘RHOA’ Alum Splits From Husband After 11 Years of Marriage

In a move that many Real Housewives of Atlanta fans didn’t see coming, Kandi Burruss has announced that she’s filing for divorce from Todd Tucker. The two have been married for 11 years and have a blended family of four, with two children they welcomed together.

Their familial issues have played out on the show over the years. However, their varying joint business ventures have gone onto be extremely successful, including Tony-nominated Broadway productions.

Rumors about marital strife heated up following BravoCon 2025. Tucker was absent from the festivities, despite Burruss being awarded the Wifetime Achievement Award. Social media users then realized she removed Tucker from her last name on Instagram, and others noticed she didn’t wear her ring during the ceremony festivities.

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker

She confirmed the split in a statement to PEOPLE. “After deep thought and a lot of prayer, I’ve made the decision to move forward with a divorce. This is a difficult and emotional time, but my focus remains on protecting my peace, being the best mother I can be, and co-parenting with love and respect,” Burruss said.

She added: “I’m stepping into a new chapter pouring into my work, my family, and my own growth. I’m grateful to everyone who supported us throughout the years, and I ask for privacy, grace, and understanding as we navigate this transition with our family.” She’s currently performing in the Broadway play, & Juliet. She’s not expected to miss any shows despite her personal transition.

Rumors about potential infidelity and Tucker reportedly mishandling business funds have spread. TMZ reports the couple have been living separately for some time, but that the split is amicable. A day after the announcement, they celebrated their daughter Blaze’s 6th birthday together.

Tucker and Burruss met in 2011 while filming the Bravo series. At the time, he served as a line producer. They wed in a lavish Coming 2 America themed wedding in April 2014.