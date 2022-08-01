'RHOA' Alum Cynthia Bailey on Relationship Between Her Daughter and Ex-Husband, Peter Thomas

When Peter Thomas and Cynthia Bailey married in 2010, he became a full-time bonus dad to her then 11-year-old daughter Noelle. Though the former pair ended their marriage in 2016, he remained a part of Noelle's life. It appears The Real Housewives of Atlanta daughter continues to keep in touch with her mom's ex. Bailey provided an update on things between them when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen telling the host: "They stay in touch. But I don't know when they spoke last."

Noelle, who Bailey shared with The Temptations star gave an update in 2020 when she spoke to Bravo's Daily Dish in 2020. "I talk to him every now and then. Our relationship is not as close as it used to be," she said at the time. "But he definitely, if he sees me ever doing anything, he always makes sure that he supports me. And, you know, whether it's sending a text or through social media, he always makes sure that he keeps up with what I'm doing and supports me all the way, which I really appreciate."

Cynthia also keeps in touch with her former stepchildren. She told Cohen that she is "very good friends" with Peter's daughter, Porsche Thomas. Porsche is also a model and the mother of the twin boys who starred as DeVonte on the ABC comedy series black-ish. "As a matter of fact, I just spoke to her before I came out [to the Bravo Clubhouse]," she said on WWHL.

Thomas now splits his time between Charlotte, Miami, and Baltimore to run his various sports bars/restaurants. He recently revealed on the Reality With the King podcast that he and Bailey are cordial.

He admits he was upset over her suing him for a loan on a property they purchased for one of his businesses in Atlanta. The lawsuit has since been settled and he says he reaches out to Bailey often just to make sure she's OK.