Sara Davis is leaving the den. The 40-year-old entrepreneur announced last week that she is stepping away from the British TV show Dragons’ Den for the rest of this year.

Davies became the youngest ever female Dragon when she joined the BBC series at age 35 in 2019. After more than five years at the program, during which time she has helped budding entrepreneurs chase their dreams, the businesswoman told fans on March 6 that she has “taken the decision to step away from the Den for now” in order to focus on her “first baby,” the crafting business she launched in 2005.

“Little update from me…..” Davies began the post. “As this last run of Dragons’ comes to an end I have to say I’ve loved every minute of this series so far and I’m so proud of the businesses I’ve invested in this year!”

The TV presenter, author, and businesswoman went on to note that she has “taken up my position again as CEO of Crafter’s Companion,” which she called her “big priority this year. And when I commit to a business, I really commit, which is why I find Dragons’ Den such a rewarding role.”

“As well as filming an incredible show, being a Dragon requires so much dedication and time behind the scenes as you join the life of each business you invest in. It means seeing through your investment and committing to your part in that organisation. It’s so much more than a TV show,” she continued. “That’s why I’ve taken the decision to step away from the Den for now, to focus on my own business, which was my first baby! So I won’t be filming with the team this year for the next series.”

Davies said that she was “sending so much love to my fellow Dragons and the amazing team behind it all,” and told fans that “in the meantime, you can still catch me in the second half of this series of Dragons’ Den later in the year – it will not disappoint!”

Dragons’ Den premiered on the BBC in 2005 and follows aspiring entrepreneurs as they pitch their business ideas to five multi-millionaires who are willing to invest their own cash, time and expertise. Davies joined the program in 2019, replacing Jenny Campbell following her departure. It’s unclear who will replace Davies in the second half of the current season, though she said during a Monday appearance on The One Show that she’d love to see Gary Neville, who has stepped in as a guest, take over the role, stating that “he had the empathy and the warmth that I bring to the Den, that’s what I’m worried could be lost.”

During her Monday appearance on the show, Davies also explained that she decided to step back from Dragons’ Den as she struggled to “juggle” her busy schedule. She added that “there’s just not quite enough pieces of me to keep going round. You know, something you have to give at some point.”

Outside of Dragons’ Den, Davies also appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2021. Paired with Aljaž Škorjanec, she was eliminated in Week 8 of the competition. She has also hosted the TV series Ultimate Wedding Planners and The Big Idea Works.