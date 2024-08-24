Reality TV Star Aurélie Preston Arrested, Accused of Ordering Kidnapping of Ex's Brother

Aurélie Preston, ex-reality TV candidate turned singer, was arrested on Monday, August 5, 2024. She is charged in connection with a case of theft and kidnapping. The target: her ex-boyfriend's brother, according to reports. She didn't act alone. Two other suspects, including one of her relatives, were also arrested. She was ordered to be held in police custody for at least 96 hours. She is most known for her participation in shows such as Les Anges, Les Chtis versus les Marseillais, or even La villa des cœurs cœurs.

According to reports, the incident happened at the entrance to the Petite Place residence in France, a luxury housing complex. The report notes that a man showed up disguised as a delivery man at one of the apartments with flowers in hand. He rang the ex-boyfriend's brother's door.

The man opened the door and was bumrushed by the assailant. Two other accomplices who were hiding nearby joined in. The victim was handcuffed and his face taped and beaten. The attackers also threatened him with a gun, which police deemed fake per the witness' statement. The assailants also had a taser and a tear gas canister. The victim ended up losing consciousness during the ordeal.