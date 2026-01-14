Reality TV Personality Found Dead After Going Missing on New Year’s Eve: Maycon Douglas Was 25

Reality TV star and DJ Maycon Douglas has been found dead after going missing on New Year’s Eve. He was 25.

The body of Douglas, a.k.a. Juicy Rasta, was discovered on Praia do Sul beach in Nazaré, Portugal, on Jan. 7, reports CNN Portugal. The Secret Story – Casa dos Segredos star had first been reported as missing on Dec. 31, according to a release from Portugal’s National Maritime Authority.

Douglas reportedly left the Nazaré bar in which he worked as a DJ before heading home on New Year’s Eve, but was not heard from again.

On Jan. 1, authorities found Douglas’ wrecked vehicle submerged under nearly 20 feet of water near the Nazaré lighthouse at São Miguel Arcanjo, but there was no one inside the car or in the surrounding scene. The reality TV personality’s jacket, however, was located inside the car, according to CNN.

On Jan. 7, officials located Douglas’ body around 11:50 p.m. local time near where his car had been found a week earlier.

Police are currently investigating Douglas’ death, and no cause of death has been released.

Douglas’ final Instagram post reflected on an “intense” 2025 as he looked forward to “vision, discipline and consistency” in the new year.

“One of the most meaningful dates for me is New Year’s… why?” he wrote in the post, translated from Portuguese. “I don’t know. Maybe that feeling of starting over, even though you know that deep down, it’s all the same.”

Raquel Coelho, who was identified as Douglas’ girlfriend by Secret Story network TVI, posted a tribute to her late love on Instagram on Jan. 7.

“An emptiness that doesn’t fit in my chest, and no matter what I do, or who I’m with, it never leaves me. There are moments when it’s my companion, others when I can’t breathe. I’m still trying to figure out the best way to deal with it,” she wrote in part of her post, translated from Portuguese.

Cuelho wrote that she “would give anything to have you back, anything. To go back in time and have stopped you in time. To feel your embrace, to laugh out loud together like only we knew how. How much I miss your smile. It doesn’t make sense without it.”

“You appeared in my life unexpectedly, and you don’t know how grateful I am that you did,” she concluded. “You made me believe again that it is possible to find good people, and that it is possible to love and have reciprocity in that love. Thank you for that and for everything else. You will be with me and in me forever, I carry you everywhere, unfortunately not in the way I idealized, but in the way life wanted. I love you.”