Here’s How Reality Stars Are Dressing up for Halloween

Halloween is almost here, and reality TV celebs are busting out some of the most creative and fun costumes in the game.

From spot-on celebrity recreations to goofy takes on current TV shows, there’s no shortage of costumes both sexy and silly within the reality world.

Some are even taking advantage of the holiday to stir up drama or shade an enemy.

Keep scrolling to see how some of your favorite reality personalities are dressing up!

Farrah Abraham and Jenelle Evans

The Teen Mom family is showing their sexy sides when dressing up for this year’s Halloween festivities.

Teen Mom OG personality Farrah Abraham showed off her busty figure in a sexy Ariel costume inspired by The Little Mermaid, accentuating her red hair with a shimmering shell bra and green wrap skirt as a “tail.”

The MTV cast member was totally twinning with 8-year-old daughter Sophia, who wore a more modest version of the same costume to a Los Angeles pumpkin patch.



Teen Mom 2 cast member Jenelle Evans also included daughter Ensley in her Halloween costume, dressing up as two deer alongside husband David Eason, who dressed as a hunter.

Eason showed off her curves in a formfitting brown skater dress and speckled tights accessorized with a fluffy choker and heeled booties.

We’re so cute. ?? A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Oct 28, 2017 at 5:09pm PDT

‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’

The ladies of Real Housewives of Atlanta took very different approaches to dressing up to the same event — a Halloween party being taped for the Bravo reality show.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann decided to go sexy with her costume, dressing up as a Playboy Bunny in a black corset, collar and the signature bunny ears. Accompanying her in a red silk robe and captain’s hat was hubby Kroy Biermann, who attended the party as Hugh Hefner.

Castmate NeNe Leakes, however, took the chance to revive drama with Zolciak Biermann, dressing as a cockroach exterminator alongside husband Gregg Leakes, who went in a full-on cockroach costume.

The cockroach drama started at the beginning of October, when Zolciak Biermann’s 20-year-old daughter Brielle posted a Snapchat video of roaches allegedly inside Leakes’ bathroom.

The Housewife clapped back at Brielle, calling her “racist” and her mother “trashy.” While things had died down for a while, clearly Leakes was not ready to let this one go.

Roach Pest Control in full effect????#RHOA ? A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on Oct 27, 2017 at 8:17am PDT

Brandi Glanville and Wells Adams

Two other reality personalities took the opportunity to shed light on their relationship status using a Halloween costume.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville may have been shading her ex Eddie Cibrian and LeAnn Rimes with her costume, consisting of overalls, a cowboy hat and a cup of beer.

“Soooo my friends Halloween party was celebrity scandal couples! Guess who we are,” she captioned her picture on Instagram.

Cibrian and Rimes hooked up while on the set of the Lifetime movie Northern Lights while he was still married to Glanville, and it seems like she’s still upset about it.

Soooo my friends Halloween party was celebrity scandal couples! Guess who we are ????????? A post shared by Brandi Glanville (@brandiglanville) on Oct 27, 2017 at 2:47pm PDT

Bachelorette alum and Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams also made a nod to a romantic relationship with his Stranger Things-inspired costume, but unlike Glanville, this relationship is relatively new.

Adams, dressed in a pink dress and blonde wig as Eleven, posed next to Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland, who is dressed as Dustin in a ball cap and glasses. The two have reportedly been dating for months.

“11 hangin’ out with a 10,” Adams captioned the picture.

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian

Kim Kardashian has been going all out this Halloween, dressing as a number of musical icons over the weekend with the help of friend Jonathan Cheban and sister Kourtney Kardashian.

Her first costume was inspired by Cher and was so good that the musical icon praised her for her recreation. Cheban accompanied her as Sonny Bono.

Sonny & Cher pic.twitter.com/JMLRko409q — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 28, 2017

Her second costume was much more controversial. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star channeled the late R&B singer Aaliyah in a sparkly bra and rhinestone choker, but the costume had some claiming cultural appropriation.

Baby Girl Aaliyah pic.twitter.com/5GUHkNJgNi — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2017

Kardashian enlisted the help of big sis Kourtney for the third costume, in which she dressed up as Madonna with Kourtney killing it as Michael Jackson in a recreation of the couple’s 1991 Academy Awards look. Kourtney channeled the pop king in black leather pants, a white suit jacket and gelled hair, while Kim showed off her curves in a white bejeweled gown and blonde wig as Madge.