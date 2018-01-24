The Most Shocking Reality Star Plastic Surgery Transformations

Reality television stars are under a microscope in every facet of their lives, so when they turn up looking…different one day, people are bound to notice.

Whether it’s bit of subtle Botox, a quick nip and tuck or a total body transformation, most of the celebrities you see on screen have had something done to make them look their best and stay camera ready.

But some of these celebrities have been more open than others about what they’ve had done.

Here are some of the craziest and most shocking reality TV plastic surgery transformations over the years.

Jenni “JWoww” Farley

When Jenni “JWoww” Farley first took on the beaches of New Jersey in 2009, she was open about having already gone under the knife, getting breast implants before she appeared on screen for Jersey Shore.

In 2010, JWoww got back on the surgical table for another breast enhancement and in 2015 had her implants replaced after the birth of her first child.

“Ten years later and with the birth of my angel baby Meilani, they had changed a bit, especially with breastfeeding! I wanted them really badly and Roger [Mathews] was kind of like, ‘If you have to, go do it.’ He loves me just the way I am, but he’s not complaining about the upgrade now LMAO!” she wrote on her blog at the time.

Since then, many fans have noticed differences in the MTV star’s nose and lips, accusing her of getting both a nose job and lip fillers. The 31-year-old has stayed silent on these alleged surgeries, but fans can let their eyes be the judge of things.

Kylie Jenner

Watching Kylie Jenner grow up right before our eyes, it was pretty evident when the 20-year-old makeup maven’s lips took center stage.

While Jenner initially denied getting lip injections, saying she was simply overlining her lips, she eventually came clean about the work she’s had done on Life of Kylie.

“It was like one of my first kisses and a guy was like, ‘I didn’t think you’d be a good kisser because you have such small lips,’” Jenner said. “When a guy you like says that, I don’t know, it just really affected me. I just didn’t feel desirable or pretty.”

There has also been speculation that Jenner has had surgery to enhance her bust and derriere, but the Kylie Lip Kit creator has always denied the rumors, citing puberty and a changing body for the noticeable difference in her curves.

Kim Zolciak Biermann

Few have been more vocal about her plastic surgery than Don’t Be Tardy star Kim Zolciak Biermann.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta OG has always been open about her love of lip injections, even encouraging her 20-year-old daughter Brielle Biermann to get a set of her own.

“I’ve heard her complain about her lips since she came out of the womb, honestly,” the Bravo star said on Watch What Happens Live! in 2016. “I was like, ‘I’m going to take you to the best.’ “

Zolciak Biermann recently debuted her newly redone lips after a botched surgery, which she also dished about on WWHL in December. She’s also been accused of getting a nose job, but continues to deny the surgery despite the evident differences in her face from when she started her Bravo career.

“If I’m going to have a nose job, it’s going to be a hell of a lot shorter,” she told Andy Cohen in 2016. “It’s not going to go down in my mouth.”

Farrah Abraham

To say Farrah Abraham is a fan of plastic surgery would be an understatement.

When we first met Farrah Abraham in 2009 during 16 and Pregnant, the teenage mother looked a lot different than she does now after undergoing multiple plastic surgeries.

The 26-year-old has been open about receiving multiple nose jobs, a chin implant, a lip job that landed her on the E! show Botched, vaginal rejuvenation surgery, a butt lift and three different breast enhancements.

In 2015, she even told In Touch that she would consider allowing 8-year-old daughter Sophia to get work done when she’s older.

“If she validly wants something, that’s not outlandish, and she envisions herself that way, well then yeah, I’m going to support her,” she said. “Hopefully, by that time, I’ll have like 15 years or so, I’ll be out with my Ph.D. and my doctorate, and I will be able to help her clinically and personally. So I’m supportive in that.”

NeNe Leakes

When NeNe Leakes first stepped on the scene in Real Housewives of Atlanta, the diva had yet to go under the knife.

But after a decade on TV, the Bravo star has changed her appearance significantly, undergoing a nose job, breast reduction and lift and liposuction around her waist.

She told PEOPLE in 2010, “I still wanted to look like NeNe, the black woman that I am, but a better version.”

Melissa Gorga

Melissa Gorga is also keeping it real when it comes to her plastic surgery.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member had long been accused of getting a nose job by fans who noticed a clear difference in her profile from when she made her Bravo debut, but the restaurateur came clean in 2016 to having work done.

“Let’s be honest, it’s the worst-kept secret that I’ve had a nose job,” Gorga confessed during an episode of the Bravo show, confirming what fans had assumed for five years.

Clay Aiken

Clay Aiken looked quite a bit different when he wowed everyone with his golden vocal chords on American Idol in 2003.

In 2012, he confessed to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live! that his newly-sculpted jawline was the result of a plastic surgeon’s hand.

“I had operative surgery on my jaw for a TMJ thing and I had them suck the fat out of my chin while they were in there,” he said at the time.

Jenelle Evans

Controversial Teen Mom cast member Jenelle Evans has gone from boyish-figured 16-year-old to curvy 26-year-old in front of America’s eyes.

Evans has been open about going under the knife for a breast implants in 2012, which she posted about on Twitter at the time, and getting temporary lip fillers in 2016.

Fans have also noticed that the MTV cast member’s booty has grown over time, although she maintains the change in figure is just due to exercise and diet.

“I think I’m fine with the way I look,” she told Us Weekly in 2016. “I work out at the gym. If I want a bigger butt, I’m going to work for it. I’m going to build it up with muscle, not implants or injections.”

She also admitted she had thought of getting a chin reduction, but balked at the invasive surgery.

“I’ve just been really insecure about my chin for a long time,” she said. “I just thought it was really pointy, and ever since getting older, my face is growing.”

Vicki Gunvalson

Fitting in with the crowd of Orange County can be hard, and Vicki Gunvalson of The Real Housewives of Orange County was willing to go under the knife to make it happen.

Gunvalson had surgery in 2012, she revealed, getting done a cartilage reconstruction on her nose, a chin implant and fat injections in her cheeks.

“I think people do plastic surgery [because] it’s just like painting a house, sometimes things fall apart and you need to fix them,” she told PEOPLE in July.”Sometimes you’re just not happy with your body and working out doesn’t help it and as you get older all this stuff starts changing.”

