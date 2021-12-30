‘Real World Homecoming’ Cast Erupts After Non-Black Housemates Use the N-Word

Tami Roman hasn’t been having the easiest ride on The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles. The former Basketball Wives star reunited with her MTV co-stars for an experiment special to bring together the seven strangers after nearly three decades to rehash some drama and make peace with old wounds. But she may have bitten off more than she can chew. In the most recent episode, Roman was put in an uncomfortable situation while discussing race relations when the N-word was said by a co-star. Things went from bad to worse as Roman tried her best to explain why no person who is no Black should ever say the word.

The conversation was centered around the Black Lives Matter Movement and whether or not everyone was doing enough to stop police brutality – or at minimum speaking out against it and other forms of racism. Jon Brennan interjected to give his opinion, saying, “OK, I live in the south, y’all. I live in Alabama. Do you know who’s in my house right now? Young, Black-colored people that I’m minister to and I’m a father figure.”

Roman cringed and told Brennan it’s not best that he use the term “Black colored.” But Brennan shot back, saying, “Well, they don’t mind. They call themselves words I won’t repeat.”

Glen Naessens said he doesn’t see color, which further irritated Roman. “I can’t go through my life trying to educate people on humanity,” she said in her confessional. “Why do we have to educate you on something you should already know. And if you’re talking to a Black person about a plight that affects them, you might want to listen.”

Roman then tells Nassens: “You know you need to see some color, so you understand what I’m going through in America.” So he tries to explain by sharing a story (and it doesn’t go well). “The first time I really felt what you’re passionate about was when I was with my friend John, and I went to a pizza place, right? And they called him a n****.

Roman looked shocked, and told him, “You don’t say that,” she says to him. An argument ensued. “I’m saying that you can say he was called the N-word,” she explained. Adding, “You don’t understand that the word shouldn’t come out of your white-a** mouth.”

Tensions have been high in the reunion house since the first day the cast arrives. Roman and Edwards got into an emotional exchange over their past interaction when he playfully exposed a naked Roman from under her bedroom covers. Allegations of rape and sexual exploitation were thrown around, and he was asked to leave the house. His budding comedy and acting career suffered in the long run.