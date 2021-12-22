‘Real Housewives’ Star Ties the Knot in Picturesque St. Barths Ceremony

Real Housewives of Miami star Alexia Echevarria is officially married to her longtime partner, Todd Nepola. The couple said “I do” on Thursday, Dec. 16 in a beautiful St. Barths ceremony at the Eden Rock Hotel.

“I’m a wife!!! (A real one.) It still feels like a dream I can’t even put into words,” she revealed to Us Weekly after walking down the aisle. “[It was] perfect for us! Truly everything we wanted. Just him and I. … We look forward to celebrating with our friends and family in 2022.”

Echevarria donned a Muse by Berta dress for the occasion and accessorized with Marielena headpiece and Aquazurra shoes. Her husband dressed in a blue tuxedo by Isaia Nepoli and Ferragamo shoes. They exchanged their vows and white gold wedding bands under the sunset. “Our favorite moment of the ceremony was when a big sea turtle came up to above the water. I knew there was a symbolic and spiritual meaning and the universe trying to tell me something,” Echevarria shared. “Sea turtles symbolize longevity, peace, perseverance, healing, steadfastness, wisdom and emotional strength. I am a sea turtle!”

“Another special moment was when I closed my eyes, kissed and tossed my flower bouquet into the ocean while thinking of my mom and dad. They both loved flowers and the ocean. I could feel both of them right by my side,” she continued.

Echevarria’s mom sadly passed away prior to the ceremony following a struggle with COVID-19. The reality TV star opened up about the tragic loss via social media at the time. “The last couple of days have been a rollercoaster of emotions for me. I was on the road to marry the man of my dreams when I had to stop everything as my mother became ill. What was supposed to be the happiest day of my life today has turned out to be the saddest,” Echevarria wrote of heer nothing, noting that she was “woman of strength and beauty” who “showed me to live unapologetically, never look back and don’t regret the things you’ve done but the things you haven’t.”

Echevarria and Nepola were first engaged in 2019. The couple originally planned for a different wedding date with more religious ideas but had to change course due to difficulties related to the pandemic. “We’re still trying to figure out if we want it here, if we want a destination wedding, so those are things that we’re still working out,” she previously told Bravo’s Daily Dish of her decision. “But meanwhile, we’re really enjoying each other. He’s an amazing man and I’m very happy.”