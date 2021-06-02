'Real Housewives' Star Explains Long-Standing Arrest Warrant

✖

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Crystal Kung Minkoff revealed on a recent episode of former co-star Teddi Mellencamp's podcast that she had an arrest warrant in Arizona, but the story behind it is not as "exciting" as fans might think. The housewife announced on her Instagram story that she's seen the memes from the game-filled episode and admits that she's loving the fans who love her admission of honesty.

“I was at a graduation at Northern Arizona U and as I drove onto campus, the campus police said it wasn’t my turn to go thru the intersection at a 4-way stop and the officer got pissed,” she explained in an Instagram Story, per Page Six. “So instead of giving me a regular ticket I was cited for using my car as a weapon [sic].” When she came back to Los Angeles, she called the judge after she was issued her citation and the judge told her that he also found it to be ridiculous. He asked her if she would be going back to Arizona in the next six years, to which she said no, and then told her to just forget about it.

“He replied it was such a hassle for you to come back to Arizona for a hearing to have it dismissed so instead just don’t come back!” she wrote. The now-funny anecdote originally came up while the two real housewives were playing a game of "2 Truths and a Lie." Obviously, her lie was that she had never been arrested, but she managed to mention that she still had a warrant for her arrest in the neighbor state. “I can’t drive there or I’ll get arrested!” Minkoff said of possibly visiting Arizona.

It's good the reality star can joke about the incident. She also cracked a joke regarding a new tagline for her on the show. "Hollywood is full of pretenders, and I slay them all... with my car," she said, crediting her husband Rob Minkoff in the caption. The women of the series recently promoted the current season on Paris Hilton's podcast. In addition to talking about their rocky relationships in the show, they each showed off their Paris Hilton impersonation skills.