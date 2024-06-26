'Real Housewives' Star Breaks Silence on Surprise Exit: Kenya Moore Pledges to 'Thrive'

Kenya Moore isn't exiting The Real Housewives of Atlanta silently. The former Miss USA joined the cast in Season 5 and has remained a full-time peach holder ever since, except for a one-season hiatus in Season 11. Moore, known for her spats with co-stars and extreme antics, was suspended infidelity from the show while filming Season 16. She was accused of showing images of newcomer Brittany Eady performing oral sex to co-stars and attendees of her hair care launch. Moore fiercely denies these claims, while Eady has fed into them on social media. Eady reportedly threatened Moore with a gun, which sources say is unfounded. The reason for the two women being at odds is unknown, but audio of Moore calling Eady an escort was leaked online in the wake of the scandal.

The decision for Moore to leave is said to be due to her not appreciating how the network handled the ordeal. She addressed her exit in an Instagram post. Captioning photos of her daughter Brooklyn on a tropical vacation, Moore is thankful for her fan's unwavering support, writing fully: "Thank you for all the support #teamtwirl. My heart is full and my conscience is clear. So many false claims hiding behind anonymous sources. All this conversation and no facts being reported. If a claim or source was valid, would they need to hide? My life is blessed. My daughter and I will continue to thrive in a non toxic environment where we feel appreciated and most importantly, protected. Thank you God for covering us. 🙏🏾 ***The rumors and narrative about me randomly showing nudes or revenge p is 1000% untrue. I have proof and will share soon."

Reports reveal the network is open to Moore returning in the future, just not this season. But Moore's sources say that is not likely. She's also said to be prepping a discrimination lawsuit against the network and plans to use other Bravo stars who've had scandals with no consequences, i.e. Scandolval of Vanderpump Rules and the subsequent revenge porn.