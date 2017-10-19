Here’s Why You Need to Keep Watching ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’

Fans of Real Housewives of Orange County may have notice that this season of the long-running Bravo show is a bit of a snoozefest.

It’s definitely hard to compete with fake cancer scandals, wine throwing and a hammered Gretchen Rossi taking off all her clothes, but this season has lacked a certain drama and fans are noticing.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Dear Bravo: Re-cast or it’s time to cancel Real Housewives Of Cancer fka #RHOC and put us all out of our misery. Sincerely,

Everyone — Zendaya’s ShoesRule (@myfeetonfleek) October 17, 2017

RHOC is the the show they need to focus on the MOST. It’s utterly awful to watch now. I agree Charlotte, revamp ASAP!!! — Ella Macavoy 🐾 (@EllaMacavoy) October 8, 2017

But the cast says stick with it, especially as the ladies head off to Iceland in a group trip that’s promised to entertain.

Up Next: ‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Judge Speaks out After Estranged Daughter Blasts Her on Social Media

“I feel like this season finally really picks up and everybody is together and we leave the country together so there’s nowhere to hide, conversations have to happen. People have to talk or express how they’re feeling about one another,” Lydia McLaughlin teased to E! News. “What everybody’s been waiting for starts to happen.”

According to the cast, a little time away from home is all they needed to really get crazy this season.

“It’s f–king insane. It’s like you’re on Mars when you’re there,” Meghan King Edmonds added. “The unexpected happens the entire trip. Iceland is seriously cuckoo. I seriously think they could make 10 episodes out of it. I swear they could do an entire season out of Iceland.”

Peggy Sulahian promised fans that some of the confrontations that have been lacking from this season will go down soon enough, and that they’re worth the wait.

“Let’s just say there are a couple of battles,” she said. “A couple of cries. A couple of yellings and it’s crazy. You’re going to have to see it to believe it. All I can say is it’s a roller coaster.”

Edmonds said what’s to come could even win out over some of last season’s craziest stunts.

“I’m probably looking as forward to those episodes in Iceland as I looked forward to outing Brooks not having cancer episodes,” she said.

Real Housewives of Orange County airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.