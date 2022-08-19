'Real Housewives of Dubai' Star Recalls Forced Circumcision at Age 5 in Tearful Moment

The Real Housewives of Dubai star Chanel Ayan is opening up about her traumatic childhood experience of being forcibly circumcised when she was just 5 years old while growing up in Kenya. During Wednesday's episode of the Bravo series, Ayan opened up to a therapist about the experience and how it's affected her throughout the years.

"At 5 years old, my aunt and my grandma came to pick us up to take us to another town," she shared. "And then the next morning at 6 a.m., I didn't know where I was going whatsoever and then they took us to this man's house and they just tied us on the bed and we were circumcised." The model continued, "We were tied in the legs. Couldn't pee. Couldn't move. When we needed to pee, they would carry us and put us on the grass."

"I just didn't understand what the hell was going on whatsoever and my mom didn't know that that was happening to us," she recalled. Also in Wednesday's episode, Ayan revealed her father tried to sell her into marriage when she was just 14, but it didn't happen because her sister "protected" her.

Ayan revealed she doesn't have a lot of memories of her childhood because she tends to "block things," but recalls from those years "a lot of pain," including "crying," "sadness" and "beatings" in her home. Because Ayan's genital area was sewn shut, she eventually had to seek medical intervention after meeting her now-husband. "I couldn't have sex," Ayan shared. "And then I had to wait until I healed."

Despite her trauma, Ayan revealed she's worked to find a silver lining. "The reason that I'm talking about it is to bring awareness to it and I want people to understand this happens every single day, and if that's my mission, maybe that's what I should be doing," she said in a confessional.

"I actually love life, that is the sad part," she continued. "I like to be happy. I have a good family, so I'm not going to say I'm a victim because I really am not. I have a good life. These are just the saddest things in my life, but I have a good life." The Real Housewives of Dubai airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.