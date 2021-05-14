‘Real Housewives of Dallas’ Star Addresses Whether She Will Exit Series Amid Fan Speculation

✖

The Real Housewives of Dallas star Tiffany Moon confirmed on Friday that she will not be leaving the show, despite fan speculation that arose after Moon changed her Instagram bio numerous times. Moon's publicists told Entertainment Tonight, "The rumors of her leaving the show are not true."

Fans had begun wondering whether the 36-year-old anesthesiologist would be exiting the Bravo series after her first season when the bios on her social media accounts were changed to read "previous cast member," following by Moon sharing a photo on Twitter of herself on her phone with the caption, "Good morning everyone. It’s time for a change. Have a wonderful day!" She also posted a black-and-white photo of herself on Instagram that was captioned, "Do not let the darkness of others dim your light" before changing her bio to read "Season 5 cast Member #RHOD." They now read "Cast Member #RHOD."

Moon, the only Asian cast member on the Bravo show, was recently involved in a dispute with fellow cast member Kameron Westcott on Twitter that was followed by several of Westcott's family members tweeting racist attacks towards Moon. "The insinuations the Westcotts made in those tweets are reckless, defamatory and appalling. Dr. Moon is a professional in every sense of the word and is deserving of the excellent reputation that she’s earned as a physician and as a hard working mother," Moon's lawyer, Andrew B. Brettler of Lavely & Singer, told ET in a statement. "These attacks on her character will not be tolerated. The Westcotts would be well advised to keep mentions of Dr. Moon out of their social media feeds."

In April, Moon told PEOPLE that she had not yet decided whether she would return to RHOD for a second season. "Something would have to change," she said at the time. "I cannot do the show if everything is exactly the same as it was this year. I am still working four days a week. My children are now a little bit more demanding than they were when they were younger. Something's gonna have to give. Like, I only have 24 hours in a day."

"I've not even been invited back ... I don't know what's happening either," she added. "So I'm just gonna take it one day at a time. Like the advice I give to my medical students and residents, you know, when they're having a bad day, I'm like, 'You know, one day at a time, one day at a time.' So sometimes I have to give that advice to myself too."