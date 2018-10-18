‘Real Housewives of Dallas’ Guest Star Allegedly Beaten to Death by Ex

Donna Alexander, a Dallas, Texas entrepreneur who appeared on Real Housewives of Dallas, died after police say she was savagely assaulted by her estranged boyfriend.

The 34-year-old mother of two, who spent much of her life advocating against domestic violence, was allegedly beaten to death by Nathaniel Mitchell, according to Fox 4. She was attacked at her home in Grand Prairie on Sept. 21 and rushed to Baylor University Medical Center with severe head injuries, police told Dallas News.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Days later, on Sept. 24, she succumbed to her injuries after she was taken off life support.

After Alexander died, police charged Mitchell — who accompanied her to the hospital and was initially arrested on aggravated assault charges — with murder, according to The Associated Press. He’s currently being held in jail without bond. It’s not clear if he has retained legal counsel or entered a plea.

Medical staff at Grand Prairie Hospital called police because Alexander’s injuries were inconsistent with Mitchell’s story when he brought her into the hospital.

Alexander’s sister, Lauren, told Fox 4 that Mitchell attacked Alexander after she had kicked him out of her home. He returned early in the morning on Friday, Sept. 21 with her two children, ages 12 and 14, and assaulted her.

“He ran around the back to my sister’s room and broke in the window. They got into an argument and he attacked her. The children reported they heard arguing and screaming until they got quiet,” Lauren said.

Alexander was the founder of Anger Room, a facility that allows guests to break things as a way to relieve stress. The business’ website explains that it provides “an alternative to seeing a ‘head doctor’ or taking it out when you’re having a bad day.”

“The Anger Room facility is a place where you can let your hair down, gear up and destroy real-life mocked rooms that simulate an actual workplace, living area or kitchen— complete with glass, mannequins, TVs, tables and many, many more breakable items,” the website reads.

“It might sound crazy at first, but we assure you once you’ve tried this method of stress relief, nothing else will compare!”

On Real Housewives of Dallas, Alexander was featured on the Sept. 19 episode when cast member LeeAnne Locken invited the cast members to Anger Room to release tension.

D’Andra Simmons, a housewife on the Bravo show, told Fox 4 that Alexander was “such a good soul and a nice person.”

“You remember people like that in your life. When I found out what happened to her I had no idea, which is quite often the story,” Simmons said, adding that she, too, has suffered from domestic abuse and hopes that Alexander’s life raises some awareness on the issue.

“Get the counseling and get the encouragement to be able to leave because I promise you, I was there. I wish I had talked to somebody a long time before I did. If I had, I would have been out a lot earlier. Luckily I didn’t lose my life, but Donna did, and don’t let her death be for nothing,” Simmons told Fox 4.

Two vigils were held for Alexander in Grand Prairie on Monday night, which marked the beginning of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

“I’m happy and I’m sad at the same time. I’m happy that she touched so many people’s lives. I’m sad that she is gone so early. That somebody took her away fro me,” Alexander’s father, Donald, told Fox 4.

“My sister died for what she stood against. She stood against domestic violence,” Lauren said.