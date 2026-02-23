‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Opens up About Fertility Struggles

Bozoma “Boz” Saint John is giving fans an update into her fertility journey. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star member is currently in the midst of IVF treatments in hopes of becoming pregnant and welcoming a baby with her fiancé, Keely Williams.

The former marketing executive is already the mom to her 16 year old daughter, Lael. She shares the teenager with her late husband, Peter Saint John, who died in 2013 from a rare form of cancer.

Boz appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen recently and revealed that she has connected with Married to Medicine star Quad who is sharing her fertility journey in this season of the show.

Quad has been traveling to Ghana throughout the season for egg retrievals and also has specialists on the state side. Boz revealed to Cohen that she traveled to Africa before. “We were just in Ghana together, and we definitely commiserate,” Boz explained. “She’s come to Ghana with me before.”

Prior to her appearance on WHHL, Boz took to Instagram on Jan. 17, where she revealed some behind the scenes struggles during a cast trip to Sedona because she was undergoing treatments. “I felt absolutely horrible…but I tried my best not to look like it,” she wrote in the caption of the post. “Fertility hormones had me on edge, bloated, and questioning every life choice,” she added. “I was not my best self. I was, however, still in glam. Lawd help me. LOL.”

Throughout the season, Boz has been open about her relationship and desire to expand their family. “Keely and I have been talking about babies almost since the first date,” she explained. “Neither of us have a lot of time to waste so if we want a baby we gotta do it now.” She added: “We’ve been talking about it in theory and now it’s like, I’m taking medication, I’m getting poked and prodded, I’m going under anesthesia. Like, I’ve got all of the things that is required in order to retrieve eggs and get an embryo….I want a chance at a happy pregnancy,” she explained.

Boz understands that there are alternatives, but she wants to exhaust all other options first. “I want him to experience having a pregnant wife and lay his head on a pregnant belly and feel the baby move. Like, those are such important, exciting moments, but also for me,” she explained during the RHOBH After Show. “We’ve got some more hard decisions to make,” she added. “But going to the doctor and moving forward, some of it is just pure will. We’re gonna do this next step and then we’re gonna take another step. Cause if I think about the whole thing altogether, ooh lord, it’s too overwhelming.”