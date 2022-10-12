'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Alum Announces Divorce

Cynthia Bailey has filed for divorce after two years of marriage. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum wed sportscaster Mike Hill on Oct. 10, 2020 in front of 250 guests in a lavish Georgia ceremony. The former pair met while being matched on a dating segment on The Steve Harvey Show in 2018 and Bailey fell head over heels. Their love story was heavily chronicled on the Bravo reality series, and on social media – which is why fans began to speculate when Bailey stopped posting photos of her and Hill on her page. She also ceased sharing their special hashtag #CHill, and removed "Hill" from her name on her Instagram bio. Part of the reason she left the show after 11 seasons was admittedly to protect their marriage from the reality TV curse. Both released separate statements to PEOPLE Magazine, saying their split is mutual and they remain friends.

"God does not make mistakes! I truly believe in my heart Mike coming into my life was destiny. I jumped in, both feet first and gave it my all," the former supermodel said in part. "Although that journey has come to an end," she continued, "I am so grateful for our continued friendship, and the beautiful memories that we made together. God willing, I will find love again. Whatever is destined to be, will be; and I could not be more excited for my next chapter! I pray my friends, family, and fans will continue to be along for the ride with me in this awesome thing we call 'life!' Thank you for your continued prayers, support, and well wishes."

Hill said in his statement that their split was a long time coming. "I love Cynthia and will always love her because she is a phenomenal woman and a beautiful person," he said in part. "Even though our relationship is ending, our friendship remains rock solid and for that I am grateful. Honestly, we've been thinking about going our separate ways for the last few months, so it was good for us both to have that time to process it all privately and I can smile knowing she'll always be there for me as I will be for her."

Confirmation from Hill and Bailey came just a day after video footage of a woman doing a backflip while using Hill as a pole surfaced online. Bailey hadn't posted a photo of Hill since April of this year.