The Real Housewives of Miami reboot will be missing two big names from its original three-season run, reports TMZ, as Joanna Krupa and Lea Black will not be returning for the revival. Black's biggest problem is timing, the outlet's production insiders explained, as the OG Miami Housewife now spends several months of her year living in L.A.

Krupa, who entered the original Bravo show in Season 2 and stayed through the series wrap, told TMZ plainly she had no intentions of returning. "In 8 years, I have grown a lot as a person and my priorities in life have changed, especially after having an amazing little girl. I love to work, I have great and long-lasting TV shows in Poland, and continue doing other projects," said Krupa, who welcomed daughter Asha-Leigh in November 2019 with her husband, Douglas Nunes.

She added of her time on The Real Housewives of Miami, "Women need to uplift and support each other and I would never at this point in my life consider doing a show that would cause me stress and engage in unnecessary drama. I wish everyone luck and huge success that will be part of the reboot."

Other names being thrown out for the reboot cast are newcomer Orianne Cevey, Phil Collins' ex, as well as former RHOM star Larsa Pippen, who has made her move back to Miami from L.A. following a highly-publicized falling out with the Kardashian family. "Larsa is in Miami and is not coming back to LA anytime soon. She loves it there. One thing has nothing to do with the other, but she is seriously considering joining the RHOM cast," a source told HollywoodLife last week. "Nothing has been signed yet, but she’s thinking about it," they continued. "She’s just a little skeptical because she doesn’t know if it’s right for her right now. She’s kind of playing devil’s advocate right now, but there’s definitely been conversations."

Peacock announced the reboot was officially in development Wednesday during its Television Critics Association Press Tour presentation after "much fan demand" for its return. Bravo boss Andy Cohen will executive produce the series after publicly revealing he wanted to revive the show back in November and Nate Green and Cooper Green. A premiere date and cast have yet to be announced, and it doesn't appear to have begun filming yet at this point.