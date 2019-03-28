‘Real Housewives’ Star Brandi Glanville Claims Wendy Williams Hid Sobriety Problems ‘for a Few Years’

Brandi Glanville may no longer be spilling the tea on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but the reality personality is certainly offering up some interesting allegations about Wendy Williams.

In InTouch Weekly‘s sneak peek of her podcast, Brandi Glanville Unfiltered, to be published Friday, the Bravo star claims to have known about Williams’ ongoing problems with substance abuse for a while.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Speaking to the episode’s co-host Salvador Camarena, Glanville said, “I knew there was a problem a long time ago.”

“I did an appearance in Vegas with her where she was not okay, very sloppy, and her husband kept apologizing for her because she was a mess,” she continued. “Prior to [Vegas], she used to be nice to me, but she was mean and, like, falling over, [a] wig-shifting mess. And this was years ago and then they wrote about it in, like, Star Magazine and she just said, ‘No, I was fine,’ and everyone just believed her.”

Glanville explained that the two were friendly prior to their Vegas run-in, but “to see her that way, it was just, like, ‘Girl, get it together.’ And I’m rooting for her 100 percent, but I was with [my friend] and we were just like, ‘Whoa. Who is that person?’ So this is not something recent.”

It was the beginning of the two becoming less close, she said, adding, “She asked me to do her show when I was in New York [later on] and I said no. It was that mean and her poor husband at the time, this was years ago, was apologizing all over the place. And so I’m happy that she’s getting help and I’m happy that she’s finally coming clean.”

Camarena had his own experience with the host to share. “I met her once, like, from afar, briefly. And she was lovely, I love her show. I love her honest opinion on things. So I’ve never seen her in that state, but I do appreciate, like, it takes a strong person to be that vulnerable. Especially a public figure, and I appreciate her taking us along as the audience on her journey,” he said.

Glanville wasn’t so sure that Williams’ admission she was residing in a sober living home earlier this month on The Wendy Williams Show came from a place of vulnerability, however.

“She had to come out and say it. … I do applaud her for talking about it now. But it’s, it’s been too long of not being a secret,” she claimed. “Like, people knew, and she was like, ‘It’s Graves disease, it’s this,’ and yes, I’m sure she has that, and that’s horrible, but this is not something fresh.”

To tune into the full podcast, listen to Brandi Glanville Unfiltered on Friday, March 29.

Photo credit: Getty Images