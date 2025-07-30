‘Real Housewives’ Alum Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Real Housewives of Dallas alum D’andra Simmons has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Simmons, 56, announced her diagnosis in a Tuesday Instagram post as she prepared to undergo surgery at the Dallas hospital her uncle founded.

“Today is the day! I didn’t think I would be the recipient of care at the UTSW Simmons Cancer Center my uncle Harold Simmons and his Foundation established almost 30 years ago, but now I have breast cancer,” Simmons, who appeared on the hit Bravo show from its second season in 2017 until its conclusion after five seasons in 2021, wrote. “I am truly grateful to have such an excellent care team in place. I’m the 3rd woman on my mother’s side of the family to be diagnosed with breast cancer … that we know about.”

The reality star did not share specifics of her diagnosis, but shared on her Instagram Stories that she would undergo three procedures that day, including a seed localization, a procedure in which a small, radioactive seed is placed into on the breast tumor, “that way when the surgeon goes in, they’ll know exactly where to take the tumor out.” Simmons said she would then undergo a second procedure to identity which lymph nodes needed to be removed. A third and final procedure would remove the actual tumor, she explained.

“After today, I will add breast cancer survivor to a long list of life experiences,” Simmons said in her Tuesday post. “I look forward to telling my story to inspire others in the future. Thank you to everyone that has sent prayers and support to my family and me. We appreciate it so very much and love having your support.”

In a post-op update, her husband Jeremy Lock said the Hard Night Good Morning founder was “doing good” and “needs lots of rest now. From my heart, all the well wishes and prayers, it means the world to both of us. God bless, and cancer sucks.” He also revealed that Simmons received her diagnosis “a couple months ago.”

As she shared her cancer battle, Simmons was surrounded with support from her Bravo family and fans. Reacting to the news, RHOD star Stephanie Hollman commented, “Love you D’andra and am here for you if you need anything at all. You are in my prayers.” Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond said she was sending Simmons “lots and lots of love. You’ve got this.” One fan added, “I’m so sorry to hear this. I am sending so much love your way.”