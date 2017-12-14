Rain Brown Teases Another Season of ‘Alaskan Bush People’

Alaskan Bush People is currently in a bit of limbo due to Brown family matriarch Ami Brown’s battle with cancer, but her daughter, Rain Brown, recently sent fans into a bit of a frenzy with an Instagram post that seemed to be indicating a new season of the show could be coming.

Coffee break! Or in my case green tea break! #stayhappy #staystrong #setlife #A2life A post shared by Rainy Brown (@heroofkirrkwell) on Dec 13, 2017 at 8:28pm PST

Brown posted a behind-the-scenes shot of herself sipping from a cup on camera alongside sound mixer Cico Silva, writing, “Coffee break! Or in my case green tea break!”

Judging by the fact that it appears she’s filming a confessional in what looks to be a rustic setting, fans immediately began speculating that Brown and her family are filming the eighth season of their hit show.

“New season?” one fan hopefully wondered. “Hope ya come back for another season,” wrote another.

In the comments, Brown fueled the speculation when responding to a fan who wondered whether there would be another season of the show.

“I can’t say but I definitely wouldn’t mind filming another season!” she wrote.

It’s also likely that the photo is new and not a throwback, as Brown is sporting short hair in the shot.

RadarOnline recently reported that the Brown family is nearly finished filming Season 8 of the show.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @heroofkirrkwell