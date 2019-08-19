‘Property Brothers’ Sibling JD Scott’s Fiancee Annalee Belle Celebrates Bachelorette Party

Annalee Belle is all set to say “I do” to Property Brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott‘s older sibling JD Scott. The soon-to-be wife celebrated in Las Vegas, Nevada for her bachelorette party — a moment she’ll “dream of forever.”

“Everyone arrived on a Saturday evening and we met at our suite at the Park MGM,” the makeup artist told PEOPLE. “My favorite part was that we could all stay together. Since my brother is in Denver, two friends are in Amarillo [Texas], and one is in Albuquerque, I’ve never been able to have everyone together before, so it was pretty awesome!”

It all kicked off back in March where Belle was joined by her brother, four of her closest girlfriends and her soon-to-be sister-in-law — Drew’s wife, Linda Phan.

Unlike a lot of bachelor and bachelorette parties, Belle decided to start the festivities off on a more low-key pace, with an evening in enjoying the company of her family and friends.

“It was pretty much the greatest thing ever to hang out in those all night and not have to go anywhere,” she shared when explaining the first night was spent in their suite, wearing matching unicorn onesies and enjoying a few cocktails.

However, Sunday was a special day because she and her bridal party went wedding dress shopping, where she said yes to the dress! Following that exciting moment, more fun continued back at their suite that had been transformed by The Marvelous Vintage Tea Party Co. into a “whimsical dream world” as a surprise treat for the bride. The soon-to-be Mrs. Scott said that was a pretty emotional moment for her.

“I cried for the third time that day as I realized how wonderful my bridal party is,” she explained.

“We nibbled on all kinds of yummy snacks — sandwiches, cookies that said ‘AB+JD,’ scones, and of course, we had lots of tea and champagne,” she described. “I don’t know if I’ve ever had such a pleasant experience being pampered. To be able to do that in a room full of decor I love was indescribable. It’s one of those moments I’ll dream of forever.”

Not long after her magical moment, the crew headed out in their onesies to dance the night away!

“We found a bar that was having a Latin night, which is my favorite genre to dance to, so we went in,” she said. “I don’t know if I have ever had so much fun dancing [except for Drew and Linda’s reception]. Everyone wanted to dance with us and within a matter of minutes, we were so sweaty from the onesies!” adding that, “I couldn’t have asked for a better weekend.”