‘Property Brothers’ Nashville Home Featured on HGTV Series Hits the Market

The Nashville home featured in a recent Property Brothers episode hit the market this week after being renovated by brothers Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott.

The home on 6604 Fleetwood Dr. in Nashville was put up for sale for $619,000 on Realtor.com. The three-bedroom home was included in the Property Brothers Season 12 episode “Striking The Right Chord,” and featured local artist Angela Simeone, who was invited by the twins, to paint a black and white accent wall in the entry way.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The home was previously owned by guitarist Aben Eubanks and Ashley Arrison, a creative director for musicians.

Scroll on for a tour of the home.

Front View

In “Striking The Right Chord,” Drew helped Eubanks and Arrison find the perfect home — something close to the city, suitable for their infant son and with enough room for their two college-age daughters to stay when they visit. He found the home on Fleetwood Drive for $469,000 and Jonathan set right to work renovating it. While they love the home, the couple have to leave Nashville for professional reasons, reports Realtor.com.

Living Room

Arrison and Eubanks are leaving the home, built in 1956, behind to move to Los Angeles so Arrison can work with her boss, singer/songwriter Shane McAnally. He is one of the judges on NBC’s upcoming new competition series Songland and wanted Arrison to be close by.

“They loved the house the Property Brothers renovated for them,” listing agent Laura Putty Stroud of French King Fine Properties told Realtor.com. “But life changes.”

Kitchen

The $619,000 asking price will not give Eubanks and Arrison much of a profit margin. The couple originally bought the home for $469,000 in 2017 and spent $130,000 on renovations. Those renovations included completely changing the family room and kitchen, extending the back porch and combining bedrooms.

Basement/Game Room

The 2,611-square-foot house sits on a 0.91-acre lot. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The modern kitchen includes an island, new appliances and custom-built cabinets.

Extended Deck

The Scott brothers tried to bring Arrison and Eubanks’ different styles to life in the home. While Arrison wanted some glam, Eubanks has more of an industrial taste. However, Jonathan assured the couple they could still have an industrial design that would be comfortable for their whole family.

“You can still have that industrial design, but make it a little more comfortable, a little more family-friendly,” Jonathan said, notes Realtor.com.





Bedroom

The house also includes an extra set of French doors at the back of the house since Arrison and Eubanks picked that option over having Jonathan replace the nine rectangular windows on the front of the house.

Changing up those windows would have been very expensive, and the couple skipped that. It forced Jonathan to come up with a different idea — he painted the wood window frames black to give the front of the house a modern look.

Master Bedroom with Bathroom

The couple loved the final result, especially the entry way accent wall by Angela Simeone.

“That is awesome,” Eubanks said.

“I’m in love,” Arrison added.

“Moving away from Music Row gave them so much more, including a gorgeous field right in their own backyard,” Drew said.

Angela Simeone-Painted Entryway

Simeone is a local Nashville artist with “a firm foundation in color-theory, the center of her work is a graphic evolution from frenetic to serene,” according to her website. She has created work in partnership with several brands, including J.Crew, Avon, Boarding for Brest Cancer, ChickClick and others.

Her work was featured on the ABC/CMT series Nashville and has several pieces of work available at her site.