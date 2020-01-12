‘Property Brothers’ Star Jonathan Scott’s ‘Future’ Remark to Zooey Deschanel Has Fans Speculating an Engagement

Property Brothers star, Jonathan Scott and his girlfriend, Zooey Deschanel have been lighting up a slew of red carpets since first going public with their relationship last fall and from the looks of their latest appearance, fans are now wondering about a possible engagement — especially after Scott made mention of their “future” on social media. In a photo shared by Deschanel on Jan. 7 of the adorable couple to her Instagram, the 500 Days of Summer actress posted a shot from their shoot with photographer, Jesse Giddings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zooey Deschanel (@zooeydeschanel) on Jan 7, 2020 at 12:00pm PST

“One more with my one and only prom date [Jonathan Scott],” Deschanel wrote in the caption alongside a heart emoji.

Scott chimed in to the sweet message with a response of his own, writing: “May I have this…. And all future dances?” alongside a happy face. The comment garnered more than 3,200 likes and a slew of replies from curious fans wondering if the two were already thinking about an engagement in the near future.

“Is this a proposal?!” asked one fan, to which another replied, “Sounds like it to me!”

Another fan echoed the sentiment: “Sounds like a proposal to me. If you like it, you better put a [ring] on it!”

“Um, did you just get engaged?!” inquired another.

“They are so in love!” gushed another

“This is so exciting,” wrote another fan. “This looks like a totally done deal!!!”

“Uhuhuhuhuh did someone get serious?!” asked another alongside fire, heart eyes and heart emojis.

While fans might be putting the cart before the horse and overplanning for the sweethearts, Scott has been gushing over his relationship with the actress and singer, recently opening up to former NBC anchor, Tamron Hall on her daytime talk show and how their dynamic is the first “romantic” and “creative” one he’s ever had.

“This is somebody who I absolutely love and adore inside,” Scott said. “And it’s the first time… I’ve never been in a — cause I’m a romantic guy, I love doing romantic, creative things — it’s the very first time I’ve ever been in a relationship where somebody returns that to me.”

Scott told Hall that the relationship was “very, very unexpected” for both of them and they have already developed a communication style so everything “jives” with the two.

“It was exciting for me to realize that all of a sudden I’m on this new path with somebody who — know she’s an amazing mother, [and] she has two beautiful kids,” Scott said, referring to Deschanel’s two children, Elise Otter, 4; and Charlie Wolf, 3 with whom she shares with ex, Jacob Pechenik. “And so I think, for me, all of a sudden I’m like, ‘Wow, I don’t have to go this road alone.”

Photo credit: Amy Graves/Getty Images for Trigg Ison Fine Art