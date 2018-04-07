‘Property Brothers’ Fans React to Jonathan Scott’s Breakup Announcement

Property Brothers co-host Jonathan Scott took to Instagram on Friday to announce he had split from his girlfriend of two years, Jacinta Kuznetsov.

“When I met Jacinta in the fall of 2015, I met somebody kind and courageous and a champion for human/animal rights. We grew to respect each other fiercely and know that will remain unchanged for the rest of our lives,” Scott wrote.

“Sometimes life takes you on unexpected paths and those paths aren’t always in the same direction. There’s no drama or negativity; no jealousy or hate. Not even sadness or sorrow. Our memories are filled with joy and we will continue to advocate for each other as friends wherever we go,” he concluded.

The sudden news broke the many hearts of fans of the HGTV personality, with a slew offering their condolences on social media.

I am so sorry Jonathan 😧 — Kirsten (QueenSunny) (@kirstenareveli1) April 6, 2018

So beautifully said. And wildly mature. You’ve always been my fave Property Brother and I really thought this was your love of a lifetime. Everything happens for a reason. — Kelly (@kellypromotes) April 6, 2018

A very kind tribute to someone who has meant so much to you & who will hopefully always be your friend. Life is tough sometimes. Love also… — Erin Estabrook (@ErinNormal) April 6, 2018

It is SO hard having your personal life in the spotlight. It gives people more to judge you on, and gossip about. Everyone has a different path, and finding a ‘life partner’ is not an easy thing, nor is it anyone’s business. But you have dealt with it with nothing but class❤️ — Caree McCullough (@CareeMc) April 6, 2018

I wish I could lend you my shoulder, you’re so kind you deserve the best. Keeping you in my prayers and wishing you all the great things life has to offer. Most especially, the simple things that can sometimes be the hardest to obtain. — Peggy Lyons (@Peggy1910) April 6, 2018

Awe…that sucks but tomorrow will be better. — Zina Izhak (@zina_izhak) April 6, 2018

ah man, very sorry, but good on you for your positive waves — Kevin Gibson (@TSNResearch) April 6, 2018

Sorry to read this. Wishing you both the best in the path you take. Take care Jonathan. — Terri Costa (@teddybear_100) April 6, 2018

The two dated for roughly two years and first meeting at a charity event. Scott openly called her his “number one supporter” in interviews.

“She will buy a greeting card and tuck it into my pocket or put it into my suitcase,” he told Us Weekly. “I’ll be at a hotel and pull out my toiletry bag and find a little note from her. She’s my number one supporter.”

Scott’s twin brother Drew is currently engaged to Linda Phan, and the two are planning a European destination wedding for May.