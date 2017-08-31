Drew Scott Shares Details of His Upcoming Destination Wedding

HGTV’s Drew Scott is getting ready to walk down the aisle with fiancée, Linda Phan and in an exclusive cover story for PEOPLE, the “Property Brother” is dishing about their upcoming destination wedding.

Scott, 39 and his 29-year-old bride-to-be have been engaged for almost a year, but the lovebirds are just now opening up about the potential location for the pending nuptials.

“We’re definitely doing a destination wedding in Europe,” Scott said. “Maybe Mykonos, France or Spain.”

While the two still have plenty of time before the big day, the wedding planning is in full swing with Scott admitting that he has some ideas when it comes to his groomsmen.

“Linda has 14 bridesmaids, but I don’t have that many friends, so I guess I need to make some new ones,” he said. “The guys will wear kilts and she’ll have something inspired from her Chinese roots. We want to have some tradition but also mix it up.”

Scott shared to Entertainment Tonight earlier this year that with Phan being Chinese and he being of Scottish descent, they might do something do a traditional Scottish wedding with kilts and a traditional Chinese wedding with the red gowns, suggesting they might fuse the two together.

Scott’s twin brother Jonathan admits to PEOPLE that he has a bachelor party in the works.

“It’s going to have to be something that involves adrenaline,” Jonathan said. “Drew is an adrenaline junkie so he wants to get out there and do some extreme sports or something. We won’t tell you what it’s going to be but maybe bungee jumping off the Brooklyn Bridge or something. … It will be something wild.”

With Train’s love song, “Marry Me” playing in the background, Scott asked for Phan’s hand in marriage at swanky Toronto restaurant, Piano Piano, last year. He completed the special moment with a Dr. Suess-themed cake inspired by Oh, the Places You’ll Go — perfect for the two lovebirds who adore traveling together.

