‘Property Brothers’ Star Drew Scott Doesn’t ‘See an Ending’ With HGTV Series

While all good things must come to an end eventually, that end is nowhere in sight for Property Brothers stars Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott. Drew said he does not see an ending for the show, which began in 2011 and has spawned an empire of spin-offs and books. They have made over 400 episodes, and will not be calling it quits.

In a new interview with Closer Weekly, the twins were asked how long they see the show going.

“Thirty-seven more years, contractually… Um, no,” Drew joked. “We’re at 400 episodes, so that’s 400 families we’ve renovated houses for. Everything we do comes from what our fans have been asking for: our Scott Living collection, kids’ books, our new app Property Brothers Home Design. We don’t see an ending!”

The original Property Brothers series debuted in 2011 in the brothers’ native Canada, before HGTV picked it up in the U.S. The series features the Scott brothers helping homebuyers find a “fixer-upper” home and remodel it within a set budget. The show’s success inspired the spin-offs Buying and Selling, Brother vs. Brother, Property Brothers: At Home, Property Bothers: At Home on the Ranch and Property Brothers at Home: Drew’s Honeymoon House. Drew’s marriage to Linda Phan was even the focus of a TLC special called Property Brothers: Linda & Drew Say I Do.

“We always had this drive, always encouraging each other,” Drew told Closer Weekly.

“When we were 17, we said, ‘We don’t want to be a struggling actor [or] magician — what can we do?’ We decided real estate was the best way to fund all our creative endeavors,” Jonathan chimed in. “We read every book, watched infomercials on making millions with no money down.”

“Then Jonathan decided to get into pole dancing originally when he went to Vegas,” Drew joked.

“It was a bad idea,” Jonathan added.

While the duo are still focused on their professional endeavours, there has been increased interest in Jonathan’s dating life. He has been seen with New Girl star Zooey Deschanel, with the couple even attending Dancing With The Stars together last week.

When asked what he looks for in a partner, Jonathan said, “Somebody who’s articulate, has a great sense of humor and a fun, optimistic outlook on life. Can’t take themselves too seriously.”

“They need to realize there’s an approval process,” Drew said of the new couple. “I have my ‘good for Jonathan’ checklist. [Zooey and Jonathan are] both amazing people, and I think it’s great. It’s exciting. It means I get to have Jon out here to spend more time with us in L.A.”

Property Brothers airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.

Photo credit: Getty Images