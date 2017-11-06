‘Property Brothers’ Drew Scott and Fiancée Built Their New House With a Nursery

Property Brothers star Drew Scott may be concentrating on winning Dancing with the Stars right now, but the 39-year-old also has babies on the brain.

Scott and fiancée Linda Phan just recently finished the remodel on their new Los Angeles home for the upcoming spin-off of his HGTV show, Property Brothers at Home: Drew’s Honeymoon House. While the two were sure to include features in their home they would be able to enjoy right away such as a craft room and wine area, they also thought about the possibility of making an addition to the family.

“I wanted to make sure this house can function for kids, too,” Scott told PEOPLE. “So at the end of the day between the aesthetic and the function this is the ultimate home.”

“I’m willing to give up my craft room for the nursery,” Phan joked.

The two didn’t say what kind of timeline they were thinking for adding to their little family, but the couple said the they plan on being in the home for many years.

No one puts baby Drew in a box!! 😂 #fun on set with @_lindaphan A post shared by Drew Scott (@mrdrewscott) on Aug 18, 2017 at 11:08am PDT

The upcoming HGTV series will show the Property Brothers twins working with Phan to design and build their “Hollywood glam” dream home.

“I was actually nervous at first, having Linda come in. I know she has an architectural design background but we’ve never actually designed a house together,” he told PEOPLE. “I was wondering how we were going to mesh. Were we going to butt heads too much?” In the end, he said, “I was blown away by Linda’s ideas.”

While there were a few “headaches” along the way, Scott says the process was totally worth it.

“This house is meant to last us a really long time,” Scott said. “We’ve put into it everything we can possibly put in, so we can enjoy it now and we can enjoy it as our family grows.”

Phan and Scott are currently planning a destination wedding in Europe, but haven’t announced an exact date.

Property Brothers at Home: Drew’s Honeymoon House premieres on Nov. 22 at 9 p.m. EST on HGTV.