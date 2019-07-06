‘Property Brothers’ Twin Drew Scott Teases Photo in Jonathan’s ‘Sexy Contractor Calendar’

When it comes to the stars of HGTV‘s Property Brothers, it’s safe to say the Canadian cuties are legit heartthrobs. From home decorating to renovation expertise, the twins are also among the funniest siblings on social media and Drew Scott‘s latest playful jab at brother, Jonathan, is one many fans would like to see manifest into reality.

On Thursday, Drew took to Instagram to share a snapshot of his brother, Jonathan posing on the set of their HGTV series, Property Brothers: Forever Home in mid-construction mode with a sexy smoulder and his leg resting on a wall stud.

‪”Jonathan’s releasing his new sexy contractor calendar… he’s April,” Drew wrote on the caption of the photo alongside rolling on the floor laughing emojis.

Jonathan replied to the image in his own Story with the caption, “But why the fist?”

While the brothers might not have any immediate plans to release a calendar for fans, they have been keeping busy since first breaking out onto the scene in 2011. Between their HGTV series and its five spinoffs, including Buying & Selling and Forever Home, the two have also entered the real estate realm with a furniture line, a décor and houseware brand with Scott Living Home and the consumer-facing design platform called, Casaza.

Additionally, the twins have also written two books and released their first children’s book last year, Builder Brothers Big Plans. If that wasn’t impressive enough, they also have multiple brand partnerships, including ADT. And to top it off, on June 20, the two also introduced their first mobile game, “Property Brothers Home Design,” in the Apple Store and on Google Play. The game has been on Apple’s featured games list since it launched.

Jonathan and his brother Drew might have a strong work ethic, but the elder twin by a few minutes, revealed in a candid interview with PEOPLE this past spring that he too hopes to settle down like his brother one of these days after a hard breakup last March. Jonathan credits therapy for helping him heal his broken heart, adding that there are no hard feelings between him and ex, Jacinta Kuznetsov.

“Regardless of what we had, I’ve come to terms with the fact that we were not right as life partners,” he said in the feature story for PEOPLE. “Though we don’t speak regularly, we are on good terms and both know we are there if needed.”

The Canadian personality goes on to share that he is now ready to find love again, and reveals he is looking for a partner he can have fun with because he loves to laugh. “A sense of humor is really important,” he adds.

Jonathan goes on to reveal in the interview that he would love to have a family one day with the person he would fall in love with next. However, if he doesn’t find the right relationship for himself, he would still want to be a dad.

“I want to be a dad, so it’s important for me to have a partner who would play a key role in that,” Jonathan told the publication. “When we film our shows I get along so great with the kids, and I like the idea that I can use what I believe to be good to shape the mind of a little human. I have said to myself that if I don’t find the right person I think I would probably adopt on my own, because I think I would be a great dad.”

