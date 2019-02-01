‘Property Brothers’ Stars Drew and Jonathan Scott: Everything You Didn’t Know About the HGTV Twins

Property Brothers stars Jonathan and Drew Scott have been renovating houses for 13 seasons now, and the HGTV brothers never fail to put a smile on their fans’ faces.

And while the Canadian reality personalities have let fans in on everything from their personal style to their personal relationships, there’s plenty about the twins’ lives of which most fans have no idea!

From their martial arts skills to which brother is a certified genius, there’s more to Jonathan and Drew than first meets the eye.

Keep scrolling to learn some lesser-known facts about the HGTV twins and test your knowledge of the HGTV fan favorites!

They were a surprise!

While the Scott brothers are most famous as a pair, their parents didn’t know they were welcoming twins into the family until they were born!

“They didn’t do an ultrasound and the heartbeats were in sync. The doctor said it was one big baby,” Drew told Glamour in 2012. “Jonathan came out with a flat head, and I guess I was sitting on his head in the womb and gave him a nice a— print. The nurse said, ‘I think there’s another one!’ My mother said, ‘Oh s—,’ and then I came.”

They know karate!

The Scott brothers might spend most of their time planning their next renovation, but they also put in time at the Dojo.

Both Jonathan and Drew are black belts in karate, with Jonathan even achieving his second-degree black belt. He was even Canadian national champion in Shotokan karate at one point.

Jonathan is a serious genius

Jonathan may be the brains behind the renovations, but he’s also an actual genius, belonging to the high IQ society MENSA International, according to HGTV.

Drew has some academic chops of his own, telling Us Weekly in 2017, “In high school, I excelled at problem-solving and calculating so much that I actually completed the various grades of math in just two weeks each.”

The twins have a past as actors!

Before starring in their hit show Property Brothers, the Scott brothers gave dramatic acting a try as well.

Drew acted as a stand-in for Tom Welling’s Clark Kent in Smallville, while Jonathan appeared in The X-Files while also performing as a magician. Both worked as clowns when they were kids, and acted in sketch and improv comedy.

The two also have a musical side, with Jonathan also playing the bagpipes and piano and Drew playing the guitar.

They embrace their Scottish heritage!

It’s not surprising that the Scotts hail from Scotland, based on their last names. But the two are really into their heritage.

“We’ve had a medieval weapons collection for a long time,” Jonathan told The New York Times in 2014. “That battle-ax is a replica of one used by Robert the Bruce from Scotland. We’re related on my mother’s side.”

Drew and Jonathan even wore a kilt during Drew’s wedding to Linda Phan last year!

They hold an HGTV record!

After signing a new deal with HGTV parent company Scripps Networks in February 2018, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the brothers star in more original episodes per year than any other HGTV personality on not only Property Brothers, but spinoffs Buying & Selling, At Home and Brother vs. Brother.

“Their work ethic and commitment means they can produce and star in an incredible amount of content in a very short period of time,” Scripps Networks Interactive general manager of U.S. programming and development Allison Page said at the time. “It also ensures we have a premiere episode with them 52 weeks a year, which is an amazing feat and not something we’ve achieved with anyone else.”

They got into real estate as teens!

The Scotts may have only started their careers on Property Brothers 8 years ago, but the twins have a long history in real estate.

When they were just 17 years old, the twins bought their first house, according to HGTV, and in college, the two flipped a house for $50,000 in profit. Looks like they were naturals from the start!

Drew is looking to be a dad soon!

After Drew tied the knot with his new wife in Italy in May 2018, the two are looking to become parents soon.

When commenting on a photo of fellow HGTV personality Joanna Gaines’ 6-month-old son Crew, Drew revealed he was looking to be a dad soon, writing, “We’ll be having kids soon so I’ll hit you up for hand me downs.”

Prior to the wedding, Drew told Us Weekly. “We’re not in a mad rush, but we definitely want to have kids soon. We’re looking forward to having kids.”

Jonathan is seriously dedicated to his dogs!

While Jonathan and ex-fiancée Jacinta Kuznetsov might not have worked out, the reality personality has plenty of love to give his two dogs, chihuahua Gracie and Yorkshire terrier Stewie.

“The one thing that’s a myth is that they’re yappy,” Jonathan told Modern Dog. “Mine don’t yap at all. They only do when I come home. Gracie does this banshee thing … it’s like this scream. They’re both very social. And totally laid back. I call Gracie my little pothead, because she just sits back and takes it all in.”

He added, “For all those guys out there trying to be macho, I can honestly tell them, I have more women at the dog park come up and talk to me! The smaller the dog, the bigger you look. Sure, there’s a double-take moment when people initially see you. Then, they smile and giggle a little. But my experience has been that women feel like they can trust a guy with little dogs. It’s nice to see something a little out of the norm. I’m 6-foot-5 and they are my kids.”