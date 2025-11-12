Prince William’s Surprise ‘DWTS’ Cameo Helps Push Pair to Perfect Score — the First of the Season

Prince William crashed Dancing With the Stars‘ 20th anniversary celebration on Tuesday night, encourage a contestant to a huge first round.

Spoilers ahead for Week 9 of DWTS Season 34, a.k.a. the “20th Birthday Party” theme night.

Robert Irwin, the famed conservationist, received an unexpected video call from the future king of the United Kingdom during rehearsals. The royal family member cheered Irwin and pro partner Witney Carson on, even saying,“You guys have seriously got a chance of winning it.”

Irwin used that fuel that week’s emotional routine, noting he was now doing this dance for Prince William and his own sister, former DWTS competitor Bindi Irwin.

The royal pep talk paid off for the Australian TV personality. He and Carson nailed their routine (a foxtrot set to Leona Lewis’ “Footprints in the Sand” and dedicated to his late dad Steve) and earned the first non-group perfect score of DWTS Season 34. All four judges (Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and guest Tom Bergeron) awarded the duo 10s.

What a special Foxtrot from Robert Irwin and Witney Carson. This dance will be in our hearts forever. ♥️ #DWTS20 #DWTS pic.twitter.com/XMLpBBMdAe — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@officialdwts) November 12, 2025

Irwin will return to the dancefloor later in the show to perform a dance relay routine with Season 33 winner Xochitl Gomez.

