All 5 Pregnant Duggar Sisters Pose for Group Baby Bump Photo, ‘Counting On’ Fans Weigh In

Counting On fans were thrown into a joyous frenzy on Thursday when pregnant Anna Duggar shared the most epic baby bump photo featuring all five expectant Duggar sisters.

The photo, taken on Easter and shortly before Jessa welcomed baby no. 3 earlier this week, shows Anna, Lauren, Joy-Anna, Jessa, and Kendra posing together and showing off their growing baby bumps.

“[Throwback] to Easter Sunday when the five pregnant Duggar sisters got our first group picture together,” Duggar captioned the shot, adding the hashtag “little Duggars.”

The epic baby bump-date immediately had fans chiming in, many taking to the comments section to share messages of congratulations and express their happiness for the growing families.

“So there’s 10 people in this photo!!” one fan pointed out.

“Those little cousins are going to have so much fun together!!” another person wrote. “CONGRATS to all!”

“I think that is the coolest thing that ALL of them are pregnant together and all these beautiful babies will be born back to back,” wrote a third.

“Oh my goodness. So many cousins so close together! And in close proximity to each other!” commented another Counting On fan. “Cousins are our first friends outside of siblings… Blessings on you all.”

The image also had many attempting to successfully predict the correct order in which the expecting mothers will give birth.

“Ok here is my guesstimate [laughing out loud],” one fan wrote. “essa, Joy Anna, Lauren, Kendra, Anna is the delivery timeline ……..[laughing out loud] feel free to correct me I’d love to know.”

“Since Jessa had hers… it looks like Joy Anna is next then either Anna or Lauren… last is Kendra,” another guessed.

“Jessa Joy anna Kendra Lauren,” another added their prediction. “That my guess in order to have who next having baby.”

“Wow the rest are due in November!??” one fan asked. “What’s the actual due dates though? Could one or two actually come in October or December?”

Although an exact round of due dates is not known, Kendra and husband Joe Duggar had announced on April 11 that they were expecting their second child together, with Anna and her husband Josh announcing just weeks later, on April 26, that they, too, were expecting.

Joy-Anna and husband Austin Forsyth announced on May 1 that they were pregnant, while Lauren and husband Josiah Duggar revealed on May 20 that they were expecting a child after having suffered a miscarriage in October.

Meanwhile, Jessa is no longer a part of the Duggar family pregnancy club, as she and husband Ben Seewald welcomed daughter Ivy Jane on Sunday, May 26.