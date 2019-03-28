Pregnant Christina Anstead Presents New Husband With Lavish 40th Birthday Gift

Christina Anstead did everything she could to make new husband Ant Anstead’s 40th birthday one to remember.

The pregnant Flip or Flop and Christina On the Coast star, 35, bought her husband of three months a 1958 Porsche 356A/1600 Reutter Coupe, a source told PEOPLE Thursday, adding, “Ant had vintage cars back in the U.K., so Christina wanted to get him something fun to drive here as well and surprised him this morning.”

The HGTV star’s followers got an up close look at the vintage vehicle, sharing a photo of the gray car topped with a giant bow on her Instagram Story alongside a present emoji.

She also shared a sweet tribute to her hubby on her main page, writing alongside a romantic photo of the two, “40 never looked so good!! [Ant Anstead], I love you my husband, best friend, baby daddy, [shield and sword emoji], [king emoji], [flames emoji]. You complete me. Happy [40th]!! Cheers to doing the next 40 together.”

The Wheeler Dealers host shared his own birthday message alongside a photo of himself as a little boy.

“Woah….. 40!! [shocked emoji]. Where have the past four decades gone? They just kinda sneak up you!” he wrote. “My mum sent me these pictures yesterday! A reminder of how far I have come. For a start I used to be blonde!”

“Im incredibly lucky to be where I am, with who I am, doing what I am. I know for sure I am right where I should be! And I am excited for where I am heading!” he continued. “Supported by my family, my friends and those brave enough to remain fun, eccentric, bonkers and crazy! As a father that’s what I teach my beautiful children! because what 40 years taught me for sure is…… growing up is a trap! Don’t ever fall into it! I. Am. Blessed [prayer hands emoji] [heart emoji] x x”

The couple announced last week that they were expecting their first child together since tying the knot in December. Christina is already mom to son Brayden James, 3, and daughter Taylor Reese, 8, whom she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, and Ant is father to son Archie, 12, and daughter Amelie, 15, from a previous relationship

“[Ant Anstead] and I are so excited to announce #babyanstead coming this September!!” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “The kids are all so excited to meet their new sibling.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Christina Anstead