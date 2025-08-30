Popular TV Talent Show Goes on ‘Hiatus’ as Production Pauses

A popular TV talent show is going dark as production pauses.

Citytv’s Canada’s Got Talent is going on hiatus and won’t be back in 2026.

“We’ve decided to pause production of [Canada’s Got Talent] and the show will go on hiatus for next season,” a Citytv spokesperson told Niagara Falls Review. As of now, it’s unknown why the show, which aired its two-hour Season 5 finale in May and saw Butlerville singer Jacob Lewis winning, with Woodstock singing duo The Martin Boys as the runner-up.

(Photo by Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images for ABA)

Canada’s Got Talent initially premiered on Citytv in 2012 and only lasted a single season. That same year, Rogers Media president Scott Moore announced that a second season wouldn’t be produced after a “careful consideration of all factors, including the current economic climate.” In 2021, Citytv announced the show would be getting a reboot, with production kicking off later that year at the Avalon Theatre at Niagara Fallsview Casino Resort in Niagara Falls. Since Season 3, CGT has been filmed at the OLG Stage at Niagara Fallsview Casino Resort.

Lindsay Ell hosted the latest season, with judges Kardinal Offishall, Katherine Ryan, Shania Twain, and Howie Mandel. Other judges throughout the show’s run include Stephan Moccio, Measha Brueggergosman, Martin Short, Lilly Singh, and Trish Stratus, while Dina Pugliese hosted the first season of Canada’s Got Talent.

(Photo by Mathew Tsang/WireImage)

Even though Canada’s Got Talent is on hiatus for who knows how long, Mandel is staying busy when it comes to our neighbors to the North. He was recently announced to be hosting The Price is Right Tonight, a new Canadian version of the long-running game show The Price is Right. A premiere date has not been announced, but filming is set to kick off this December in Toronto, with a 2026 airdate.

It’s unknown if and when Canada’s Got Talent will return, but for now, it sounds like the show is just going on hiatus. So it’s quite possible that it will be back, just not any time soon. If the series can make a successful comeback 10 years later, waiting a year or two for a new season won’t hurt. At the very least, Howie Mandel is not going anywhere any time soon, and The Price is Right Tonight should be a good replacement when it premieres next year, even if there won’t be insane auditions to look forward to.