Kelly Clarkson Shades Stars Who Were Rude About 'American Idol' Win But Later Joined Talent Shows

Kelly Clarkson says money can change anyone's tune. Clarkson first rose to fame after winning American Idol's first season in 2002. At the time, reality singing competition shows were taboo. But she's gone on to be a standout, winning three Grammys, selling millions of albums, touring worldwide, and now having a top-rated daytime talk show.

While appearing on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Clarkson was asked by the Bravo honcho who had negative things to say about her, or others, being on singing competitions. Clarkson has also lent her skills to be a judge and mentor on The Voice.

"I will say, a lot of them ended up on shows like the one I'm from," she hinted. "It's funny what money does." She didn't specify whether it was current or past Idol judges or ones on other music competition shows like The Voice or X-Factor.





She also spoke out against people who have pitted her against fellow Idol winner, Carrie Underwood, who took home the crown in Season 4 and is one of country music's biggest successes.

"People always pit us together, and we don't even know each other well enough to be pitted together," Clarkson said. "Like, literally, we've run into each other a handful of times. ... There's no beef between us. There's nothing between us. We don't know each other." She also said that she'd "love to have her there in person" for a future episode of her talk show.

Clarkson reflected on her Idol win in 2022 for the 20th anniversary in a social media post. "20 years ago today I won 'American Idol' and it forever changed the course of my life," she wrote in an Instagram post, as reported by CNN. "That moment was the door that opened up so much access and opportunity, and created partnerships that I will be grateful for all of my days. The family and friendships I have created one these 20 years in music and TV are priceless to me." Clarkson beat out runner-up Justin Guarini, who many assumed would take home the title as he was considered America's heartthrob at the time.

Clarkson was signed to RCA amid her win. Her debut single, "A Moment Like This", topped the US Billboard Hot 100. It was the best-selling single of 2002. While her first album was a huge success, it would be her second album to catapult her to new heights.

Breakaway,

released in 2004, debuted Clarkson's pop-rock sound. Hits like "Since U Been Gone" and "Because Of You" topped the charts. Clarkson earned two Grammy awards, and the album sold over 12 million copies worldwide.