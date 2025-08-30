Howie Mandel to Host ‘The Price Is Right Tonight’

Howie Mandel is going back to his game show roots.

The former Deal or No Deal host has been tapped to host a new version of The Price is Right.

According to Now Toronto, production on the first season, consisting of 12 episodes, will begin this December in Toronto and will air next spring. While there have been numerous international versions of Price since the series’ debut in 1956, The Price is Right Tonight will mark the first Canadian iteration. There was a French Canadian version in Quebec, but it only aired from 2011 to 2012.

“I’ve been a fan of The Price is Right my entire life, so stepping into this iconic role is an absolute thrill,” Mandel said in a press release. “The Price is Right Tonight will bring a fresh, high-energy twist to everything people love about the original – big games, lots of laughs, and fun surprises! I can’t wait to say ‘come on down!’ to a whole new generation of Canadian fans.”

The Price is Right Tonight marks the first time that Mandel is hosting a game show since the short-lived Netflix series Bullsh*t: The Game Show in 2022. Before that, he hosted Deal or No Deal from 2005 to 2019. He’s also been a judge on America’s Got Talent since 2010 and Canada’s Got Talent since 2022, along with other AGT iterations. Last year, he returned to Deal or No Deal for the new series Deal or No Deal Island, serving as The Banker in Season 1, but he also serves as EP.

Other reality shows under his belt, whether as host, judge, or just himself, include Stupid Pet Tricks, Game Changer, The Masked Singer, The X Factor: Celebrity, Inside Jokes, Impractical Jokers, Deal with It, Deal or No Deal Canada, Hollywood Squares, and The Howie Mandel Show, among many, many others. Mandel is no stranger to taking on more than one project at a time, so The Price is Right Tonight shouldn’t interfere with other shows, but nothing has been confirmed.

A premiere date for The Price is Right Tonight has not been announced, but Canadian fans will be able to look forward to it next year. In the meantime, fans in the U.S. can keep a lookout for a new season of The Price is Right next month on CBS.