‘Pawn Stars’: Rick Harrison and Steve Grad Get Chills From George Lucas’ Original ‘Star Wars’ Script

The Pawn Stars are in for a surprise from a galaxy far, far away in an all-new episode as Rick Harrison and Steve Grad freak out when coming upon an original script for George Lucas’ first Star Wars movie. In a sneak peek of Monday’s episode of the History Channel show shared by The Wrap, the two couldn’t help but fanboy over the draft, which is a mixture of typed script and handwritten notes, all titled The Star Wars (Saga 1).

Harrison estimates that the script has to be worth at least $5 million, but the collector’s item is not for sale anyways. There is plenty of more for Star Wars fans in Monday’s special themed episode, titled “May the Pawn Be With You,” including Harrison’s trip to London to track down and assess some of the most famous Star Wars items ever, including Han Solo’s original blaster from A New Hope.

While Monday’s episode is more about fan appreciation than making money, a $5 million price tag is by far one of the most expensive items Harrison has gotten his hands on. The shop has definitely shelled out in the past for historical objects, including a $90,000 purchase of a 1961 Gibson SG Les Paul guitar, previously owned by Paul’s wife Mary Ford, and $80,000 for a 1922 High Relief Dollar.

However, the most expensive purchase in the show’s history was plain and simple raw metal. When a client of the shop brought in 200 pounds of silver, purchased 12 years ago when the price was lower, Harrison ended up paying out $111,000 for the precious metal, knowing it could mean a massive profit if parceled out to a more manageable size.

Pawn Stars‘ special Star Wars episode airs Monday, Dec. 23 at 10 p.m. ET only on the History Channel.

